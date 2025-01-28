6 Of The Fastest Cars Ever Powered By A V4 Engine
You won't come across many cars with a V4 engine. It can have problems with its balance, leading to excessive rattling and vibration, plus it takes up more space than a four-cylinder engine is worth. The V6 engine is more popular — as automakers recognize they can get a good amount of power with relatively efficient fuel economy. Here's some of the best examples of V6 engines made in the U.S.
Nevertheless, the rattling and space issues didn't stop automakers from trying out the V4 engine, and some had great success. After making its way from the race track to the roads in the 1920s, V4s came to be most commonly used in motorcycles. However, the engine found its way into a handful of car models over the past century that were meant to be light, practical, compact, and fun to drive. One even has a racing record. Here's some of the fastest cars with a V4 engine.
Ford Capri -100 mph
The Capri was Ford's solution to the American muscle car over in Europe, and while nowhere near the power of the Mustang — which also features on this list – the Capri and its V4 engine, could reach 100 mph. The legendary classic car was a hit right from when it was first announced in 1969, selling over 400,000 in just two years. Over the 17 years it remained in production, 2 million models of the Capri rolled off the production line. The V4 version, known as the Capri MK I, was a sporty and fun to drive car that didn't break the bank. It sold until 1973 when the oil crisis and declining sales forced Ford into a rethink.
The next generation Capri used a V6, a simpler and more conventional engine with added pep. It was still a reliable and enjoyable drive, but now with a new hatchback design. After one further generation, from 1978 to 1986, production of the Capri ceased. However, in an unexpected turn, Ford announced in 2024 that the Capri is returning in electric form.
Saab Sonett III - 106 mph
Exceeding 100 mph, the Saab Sonett III fits nicely into this lineup of the fastest cars with a V4 engine. The original Saab Sonnet was just a prototype — in development from 1955 to 1958 — that never reached production because the Swedish marque decided instead to build a sportier version of its 93 saloon. Nevertheless, Saab recognized how successfully European sports cars sold in the U.S. and introduced the ugly Sonnet II in 1966. It was received poorly, and sold in equal measure.
After a redesign, the new Sonnet III was revealed at the 1970 New York Auto Show. With its 1.5-litre V4 Ford-sourced engine the Sonnet III offered 65 hp and reached a top speed of 106 mph. Over 8,000 Sonnet III models were produced, making a name for Saab in the U.S. with its lightweight fiberglass body, precise handling, and impressive top speed.
Matra M530 - 109 mph
The often forgotten Matra M530 was created in the late 1960s when the company that usually built guided rockets and missiles turned to car design. The goal was to create a cheap sports car that the French youth could have some fun with. Lightweight with pedal operated pop-up headlights and a removable top, the M530 was unique. Inside, the M530 was powered by a 1,699cc Ford Taunus V4 engine, which when combined with its fiberglass body (weighing only 2,061 pounds) made the M530 speedy and agile. The top speed is a zippy 109 mph.
While the M530 reached its goals of being a fun car, the prices weren't as low as targeted. Matra did release an updated version in 1971, the M530 SX, that had a fixed roof and fixed headlights, but although the cost was reduced the new model was not competing with other sports cars at the time. In total, only 9,609 M530 models were produced before it was discontinued in 1973.
Ford Corsair - 110 mph
Another short-lived car, the Ford Corsair was produced from 1963 to 1970. Despite attempting to be like the Thunderbird, the Corsair struggled to find its place in the '60s car market — and it was largely due to its noisy engine. The Corsair had a V4 engine that vibrated considerably, and Ford had not helped its cause when it advertised the Corsair as being "seen but not heard." The vehicle wasn't a hit with customers and complaints poured in.
Although it had a top speed of 110 mph, and impressive acceleration, the uncomfortable engine rattling meant that the Corsair was overlooked by customers, more often than not in favor of the Ford Cortina, which was sold at a lower price. The Corsair was discontinued in 1970. It's estimated that around 300,000 Corsairs were made — but only a few hundred are thought to be around now.
Ford Mustang I - 117 mph
Does a concept car count? While Ford's V4 engines were used in a variety of vehicles over the years, one project in particular, started in 1962, stands out as it would go on to be one of the company's most famous sons. Called the Mustang by John Najjar, as it was inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter plane, the low fiberglass body — only 28.8 inches to the top of the hood — housed a V4 engine capable of 106 hp and 117 mph. That's a far cry from some of the most powerful engines ever put in a Mustang.
While Ford debated producing the car, management ultimately decided against it due to possible high production costs. The Mustang launched two years later but with a totally different look and build. Still, it's interesting to know that the famous Mustang began life with a V4.
Porsche 919 Hybrid - 230 mph
Notice here, there's a big leap to the Porsche 919 Hybrid, which can reach a top speed of 230 mph thanks to a 2.0-liter turbocharged V4 engine. The significant difference is due to the Porsche 919 Hybrid being, well, a hybrid. This means its speed is not solely delivered by the V4 engine.
The Porsche 919 Hybrid has a very compact two-liter V4 combustion engine controlling its rear axle. In 2017, the German marque called it "the most efficient combustion engine in the history of Porsche to date," thanks to its blend of downsizing turbo technology and direct fuel injection. It produces just under 500 hp — but another 400 hp is added when the V4 is combined with the lithium-ion battery powering the front axle.
This hugely impressive car reaches 120 mph in 4.8 seconds, and currently holds the record lap at Spa Francorchamps, beating the previous record set by a Formula 1 car.