6 Of The Fastest Cars Ever Powered By A V4 Engine

You won't come across many cars with a V4 engine. It can have problems with its balance, leading to excessive rattling and vibration, plus it takes up more space than a four-cylinder engine is worth. The V6 engine is more popular — as automakers recognize they can get a good amount of power with relatively efficient fuel economy. Here's some of the best examples of V6 engines made in the U.S.

Nevertheless, the rattling and space issues didn't stop automakers from trying out the V4 engine, and some had great success. After making its way from the race track to the roads in the 1920s, V4s came to be most commonly used in motorcycles. However, the engine found its way into a handful of car models over the past century that were meant to be light, practical, compact, and fun to drive. One even has a racing record. Here's some of the fastest cars with a V4 engine.