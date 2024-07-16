4 Cars Powered By Yamaha-Engineered Engines

You might associate Yamaha more with its reliable motorcycles than its automotive work, but its expertise actually stretches well beyond two-wheelers. Yamaha first ventured into the car and engine world back in 1959 when it opened a dedicated research and development facility for sports car development, and even managed to build a prototype called YX30 before the center closed in 1962.

Yamaha later joined forces with Nissan on a second sports car prototype, but the latter eventually cancelled that project, opting to work on the Nissan Silvia coupe instead. Yamaha then pitched its sports car design to Toyota, and this collaboration led to the creation of one of the most iconic and influential Japanese sports cars of all times – the legendary Toyota 2000GT.

Ever since, Yamaha has been intimately involved in the development of some exceptional engines, from classic high-revving inline-4s to buttery-smooth six-cylinders, cutting-edge V10, and electric powertrains. Here are four of the very best cars powered by Yahama-engineered engines.