The Base Ford Mustang EcoBoost Is Quicker Than These 5 Sports Cars

Say "Ford Mustang" and most people picture a V8. It's practically muscle-car law: The Mustang built its legend on eight cylinders and a rumble to match. Still, the GT isn't where the lineup starts. Ford also builds a four-cylinder EcoBoost Mustang and a V6 Mustang, both cheaper and both sitting below the GT on the spec sheet.

At the very start of the range sits the 2.3-liter EcoBoost Mustang, and to many people, four cylinders are not enough for muscle car status. Be that as it may, the EcoBoost earns more credit than it gets. A turbocharged four-cylinder sends power to the rear wheels, and Ford has tuned it to punch well above its "base model" reputation.

On paper, the 2.3-liter turbo-four makes 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, and it's paired with a 10-speed automatic. Car and Driver clocked a 2024 EcoBoost model, equipped with the High Performance package, at 4.5 seconds to 60 mph and a 13.2-second quarter mile. Those numbers made it, at the time, the quickest four-cylinder Mustang the outlet had ever tested. That's a genuinely serious pace for a car still wearing the "base" badge.

This isn't just the cheap way into a Mustang. It's a genuinely quick car — quick enough to run down machines that wear a "sports car" badge and cost considerably more. That's not a dig at the sports car crowd; it's just proof that a badge alone doesn't make something fast. Here are a few sports cars the base Ford Mustang EcoBoost leaves behind.