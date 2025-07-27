Common Problems With The GM 2.7L TurboMax Engine, According To Drivers

While oil consumption doesn't seem to be a drastic issue with the 2.7L TurboMax engine yet, owners are having to keep a close eye on their oil levels, and some have taken to shortening the service intervals from what GM themselves recommend. One owner takes to a Colorado owners forum to document their experience, and having covered over 70,000 miles in their 2022 model, they can speak from experience. The owner notes that, at around 3,000 miles into each interval, the consumption spikes dramatically, which results in them changing oil every 5,000 miles, or at 30% on the OLM (Oil Life Monitor). Chevy recommends doing so every 7,500 miles, but after seeing up to 1.75 quarts of oil disappear every 5,000 miles, the owner decided more frequent changes were in order. Oil life monitors aren't always accurate, so it's good practice to act before the OLM recommends you to do so anyway.

This owner is not alone. Others have taken to sites like Reddit and other similar forums to make similar comments about their own experiences. These owners have also made similar changes to their servicing routines, with one stating that "once I get to about 35%, I need to take it in ASAP," when talking about the reading on their OLM. Another owner went to the dealer when concerned about losing roughly one quart of oil every 2,000 miles, only to be told that the dealer considers this sort of result to be acceptable.