How Accurate Are The Oil Life Monitors In Modern Cars?

The auto industry has seen its share of tech advancements, often to do with improving convenience or safety. Some work, some don't. So, it is fair to question whether new technology in cars, such as oil life monitors (OLMs), can work. This is especially true now that certain modern cars are boasting oil life monitors in place of physical dipsticks. Are OLMs accurate enough to trust them?

Well, there is no straightforward answer to whether oil life monitors are accurate, as they have long proven to have limitations — like pretty much any other fluid measurement system in vehicles. Even so, today's oil life monitors are way more advanced than previous generations, which were straightforward, mileage-based devices that didn't really monitor operating conditions (among other factors) when prescribing oil-change intervals. Modern OLMs are more algorithm-based, accounting for drive frequency, time since last oil change, heat cycles, and even temperature.

In an experiment, oil analyst and YouTuber Lake Speed Jr. of Motor Oil Geek took a sample of spent oil from a Cadillac to see how honest the car's OLM was. Turns out, it was playing it safe. There was more life remaining in the oil than the system showed — more like how a gas light showing doesn't necessarily mean you're out of gas. "I think this is conclusive proof that you can trust the oil life indicator to tell you when it is time to change your oil," Lake concluded.