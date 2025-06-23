These Bad Habits Might Be Shortening Your Car Oil's Lifespan

If you're like most drivers, you probably believe that keeping up with oil changes is sufficient to maintain the health of your vehicle's engine. Even with routine oil changes, some bad habits could mean your car's oil life is shortened, sometimes significantly. These sneaky car oil errors frequently go unnoticed by drivers, resulting in early oil degradation, inadequate engine protection, and needless expenses. The worst part? Many of these car oil mistakes are easy to make and even easier to overlook.

There is more to your car motor oil than just keeping the engine running smoothly. It keeps moving parts clean, inhibits corrosion, and controls temperature. However, your oil wears out more quickly and works harder when bad habits get in the way.

What are the worst habits? Things like short trips, using the incorrect oil, or forgetting to change your air filter are surprisingly common tendencies that can worsen engine oil's lifespan. We will explain some of the most frequent errors drivers make when changing their car's oil, and offer helpful advice on how to prolong its life and save some money.