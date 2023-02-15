Honda Ridgeline Vs Ford Ranger: Which Is The Best Mid-Size Truck?

Not everyone needs a Chevy Silverado 3500 HD High Country with a Duramax diesel engine that can crack the crust of a planet by sheer torque alone. For your average person with average truck needs, a mid-size truck or smaller might fit the bill. While the Ford Maverick is sold out for the foreseeable future, there are still several mid-size trucks on the market for when you need to run to the hardware store or move some awkwardly-sized furniture.

Renting a truck might be an option, but the prices can add up if you move heavy things several times a year. And there's a finite amount of times you can borrow a friend's truck before they get annoyed. Fortunately, the new mid-size truck market has more than enough options. The Ford Ranger and the Honda Ridgeline stick out as capable trucks that aren't the size of a container ship like some other models. The Honda or Ford might be your best bet, depending on what you need a truck for.