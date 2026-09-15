The 2.7 EcoBoost Is Gone From The F-150. Here's What Ford Replaced It With

The 2027 Ford F-150 and its many permutations have been revealed. The model has received some exterior changes, like a new front fascia, and on the powertrain end, Ford added the 5.0-liter V8 engine back to the higher trims, like the Platinum and King Ranch. Previously, an EcoBoost V6 was your only engine choice.

One of the more notable changes isn't an addition, but an engine that Ford has decided to do away with: The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. Now, a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 takes the place as the smallest displacement engine available. Don't worry, though, as there are still two V8s available; the 5.0-liter can be found in every trim, and you can find a 720 horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter V8 in the Raptor R.

What's the functional difference? Well, not much. In fact, horsepower and torque figures are the same for both engines, as both the new 3.0-liter and the outgoing 2.7-liter provide 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The real difference is in how and where that power is delivered along the power band.