The 2.7 EcoBoost Is Gone From The F-150. Here's What Ford Replaced It With
The 2027 Ford F-150 and its many permutations have been revealed. The model has received some exterior changes, like a new front fascia, and on the powertrain end, Ford added the 5.0-liter V8 engine back to the higher trims, like the Platinum and King Ranch. Previously, an EcoBoost V6 was your only engine choice.
One of the more notable changes isn't an addition, but an engine that Ford has decided to do away with: The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. Now, a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 takes the place as the smallest displacement engine available. Don't worry, though, as there are still two V8s available; the 5.0-liter can be found in every trim, and you can find a 720 horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter V8 in the Raptor R.
What's the functional difference? Well, not much. In fact, horsepower and torque figures are the same for both engines, as both the new 3.0-liter and the outgoing 2.7-liter provide 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The real difference is in how and where that power is delivered along the power band.
A little more power where it's needed
To reiterate, the difference isn't galactically different. The new 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 makes it peak torque at slightly lower RPMs, 2,250, compared to the old 2.7-liter's 3,000. Why does that matter? If you're just using the F-150 as a daily driver and not much else, you probably won't notice a difference, apart from it being a little torquier earlier in acceleration.
But Ford, in a press release, notes that 75% of F-150 drivers tow with the truck in some capacity. The new 2027 F-150, reportedly, allows for slightly better towing performance with the 3.0-liter. It's not much, but it's definitely something to take note of if you're one to take out the spreadsheets and compare figures while shopping for a truck.
The new engine offered is also likely to play nicer with the F-150's newly announced BlueCruise with Towing hands-free driving feature that's available from the XLT trim on up.