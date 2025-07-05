2.7 Vs 3.5 EcoBoost: What Are The Differences Between These Engines?

Let's start with the numbers. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost puts out around 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. When you compare it to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, it bumps up to as much as 450 hp and 510 lb-ft in high-output versions.

As a result of that extra power, you get better acceleration — around 5.3 seconds to 60 mph, while the 2.7-liter takes roughly six seconds in comparison. In regular driving, especially in city traffic, the 2.7-liter actually feels more responsive, all thanks to its smaller turbos that spool quicker.

In terms of which F-150 engine is best for towing, the 3.5-liter wins hands down. It's more comfortable with pulling heavier loads, and it doesn't feel like it's working as hard as the 2.7-liter. The 2.7 can still tow up to 10,100 lbs with the right setup, but it tends to struggle a bit on steep grades or long uphill hauls when it's near its limit.

Especially in terms of the newer F-150s, the 3.5-liter makes towing feel like a breeze. However, the 3.5-liter does have its quirks. Turbocharger and ignition issues can pop up over time, especially in trucks used heavily for towing. Cam phaser noise on cold starts is another known issue.