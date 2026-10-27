6 Ways To Use Your Laptop's USB-C Port (That Aren't Charging)

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The world of laptops continues to change at an astronomical pace. Who ever thought that built-in disc drives would disappear almost completely? Coupled with this development (or regression, depending on how you look at it) is the widespread adoption of USB-C.

Many modern-day laptops contain USB-C ports that allow you to charge your device. It's a far more responsive and less frustrating option than using the barrel-type pin charging connector as found on this author's HP Victus laptop, which should win an automatic award for the worst idea of all time.

The USB-C port also enables the charging of other devices, such as phones and earbuds. Yet charging isn't all that this port is good for. No siree. As a matter of fact, there are purposeful and useful ways to take advantage of your laptop's USB-C port — and the good news is that we'll be discussing the major options below.