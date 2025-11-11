When Did Laptops Get Rid Of CD/DVD Drives?

If you used or owned a laptop in the 2000s, you'd probably remember that it sported either a DVD or Blu-Ray drive for popping in installation discs, movies, and even the occasional album from your favorite artist. But fast forward to today, and it will likely take a miracle to find a brand-new option with a built-in optical drive on Amazon and other retailers. So, what happened in between, and when did this trend start?

Well, the advent of USB drives and faster internet seems to have hastened the demise of the built-in drive. The Asus Eee PC netbook was one of the first popular models to ditch optical discs. It launched in 2007 and was quite popular among users who needed a compact computer for basic productivity and internet browsing, though the company eventually gave in to demand and introduced a model with an optical drive in 2009. Apple also released the ultra-thin MacBook Air in 2008, one of the most iconic Apple devices ever made, which it achieved partly by omitting the internal SuperDrive found on other MacBooks.

Laptops with disc drives did not entirely disappear — in fact, Fujitsu just released a high-end laptop with a Blu-ray drive in Japan. But four years after the MacBook Air's debut, Apple rolled out the last laptop that would feature a DVD drive — the mid-2012 13-inch MacBook Pro. Other manufacturers would soon follow suit, and you would have found that this once common feature was now a rarity by the mid- to late-2010s.