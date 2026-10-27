The 5 Most Powerful Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles In The World

Since the late 1950s, one of the most important weapons in any major government's arsenal has been the ICBM, or Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. These were developed as delivery mechanisms to send nuclear warheads to targets around the world, and by the end of the Cold War, the Soviet Union had 1,118 in its inventory, while the United States possessed 1,025 missiles of various types. Treaties signed after the USSR's collapse reduced the numbers significantly, though several nations still possess ICBMs.

While it's interesting to dig into the warheads an ICBM can deliver, one aspect of nuclear arms that's often overlooked is just how powerful the missiles themselves are. The name gives it away, as they're designed for intercontinental flight, but more than that, many fly up into space before turning towards their targets. On top of that, they feature numerous countermeasures, which is one of the reasons that it's incredibly difficult to shoot down an ICBM.

To qualify as an ICMB, the missile must have a minimum range of 6,000 miles, so they can go quite far. No matter the design, ICBMs represent significant leaps in propulsion and navigation technology that share much with the Soviet and U.S. space programs. While one group of scientists and engineers worked out ways to send nuclear payloads around the globe, others used similar technology to launch the Space Race and reach for the Moon. Each of these five ICBMs is the most powerful still in operation, and they're arranged by range, from shortest to longest.