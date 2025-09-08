Robot Wolves & More: Every Weapon China Displayed At Its Military Parade

While it's not typically customary in the United States, nations like the People's Republic of China, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and the Russian Federation enjoy showing off their might in massive military parades. China held one such event, and in attendance were Russian President Vladimir Putin and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, both of whom were guests of honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The parade, conducted on September 3, 2025, commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific.

China didn't hold back in displaying its new and improved weapon systems, including naval drones, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), robot wolves, and much more. Video and still images from the parade show a variety of weapons, all laid out in perfect synchrony as they traveled down Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, China. Some of the weapons were previously known to the West, while many others were either rumored or unknown to have been in development.

Naturally, many in the West kept their eyes peeled at everything China unveiled, as it's not uncommon to develop similar systems or potential countermeasures. Of particular note are China's hypersonic missiles. Because China can potentially use these weapons to sink American aircraft carriers, defense officials likely paid rapt attention. While China displayed its might, it should be noted that the nation's military claims can often be taken with a grain of salt. Some capabilities might be overstated or erroneous, though it appears China is advancing quickly with its 21st-century weapons.