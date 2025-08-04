What Is A Wingman Drone And How Does It Work With Fighter Jets?

Traditionally, fighter jets would fly into hostile areas with wingmen to support one another throughout an operation, but the United States and other nations are moving toward a new means of accomplishing this tactic. In the U.S., the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program is developing specially designed combat drone wingmen to operate in tandem with crewed fighters. These drone wingmen are highly capable, semi-autonomous combat aircraft designed to fly alongside aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II.

This is known as manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T), and it represents the next step in combat aviation. In the U.S., multiple services are working on the program, and recently, the General Atomics YFQ-42 (pictured) and Anduril's YFQ-44A were selected as the U.S. Air Force's designs for the CCA, and it's being developed with the aforementioned fighters in mind, as well as the forthcoming Air Force Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter. While flying alongside or in the vicinity of crewed aircraft, a wingman drone could perform a range of missions, including electronic warfare, surveillance, and strike operations.

Because the program is in development, multiple avenues of control are being considered; however, the program's goal is to make CCAs fully autonomous while operating alongside crewed fighters. Skyborg, the software precursor to the CCA, demonstrated the functional capability of two test MQ-20 Avengers in 2021, which flew autonomously in a coordinated fashion while responding to commands and remaining within designated geo-fences. The primary goal, aside from being a force multiplier, is to reduce the risk to human pilots while maximizing capabilities with expendable aircraft.