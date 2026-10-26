5 Mini-Gadgets That Turn Your Keychain Into A Pocket Toolkit

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There aren't statistics to confirm it, but it's not a giant leap to assume most people leave home with a wallet, their keys, and probably their smartphone. Since those items are almost universally on you, it's not a terrible idea to consider how to make them as functional as possible. This is pretty easy for smartphones. Tens of thousands of apps exist that many people don't know about, and many increase your phone's functionality, making it usable in all sorts of scenarios. You can do the same with your keychain.

Adding functionality to your keychain is pretty easy. A lanyard makes them easier to carry, and carabiner keychains let you quickly access your keys, rewards cards, and whatever else you attach. You can go even further and buy physical tools you can use for quick repairs and emergencies without adding a bunch of bulk. At the very least, it's no bulkier than those giant Hyundai egg-shaped key fobs. I have one of those, and it's nearly as big as all my other keys combined.

In any case, you can buy a bunch of little gadgets, usually for less money than you'd expect, that add all sorts of functionality to your keychain. You may be glad you have one when the occasion calls for it, but it's also a good idea to keep a car toolkit.