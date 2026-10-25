10 Niche Snap-On Tools (And What They're Used For)

Some large, heavy bolts and nuts require a wrench you can't use normally. You don't want to use a normal wrench when you want to screw or unscrew a large bolt that requires more torque than you can apply by hand. Instead, this is a good opportunity for you to use a larger tool, such as a Drive Impact Wrench, and we've ranked several major impact wrench brands for those who might use one.

You can choose from multiple models, depending on the size of the nuts and bolts you want to remove. Snap-on, for example, has a 3/8" Drive Impact Wrench that you can get for $420, and you'll be using it on M6 to M16 bolts. It comes with a variable-speed switch to control rotation speed, 225 ft-lb bolt breakaway torque, and 150 ft-lb of torque output.

These are the smaller sizes that you'll be dealing with, but you can get larger ones, like a 3/4" Drive Impact Wrench, to deal with M24 and construction bolts. Regardless of bolt size, not everyone should have, or need, one of these power tools in their garage. A standard wrench is usually fine for removing the nuts and bolts you find throughout a house or when doing DIY projects.