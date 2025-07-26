A grease gun is not the first item on the list when it comes to your garage toolbox. Yet, they are essential tools that add a certain feng shui to your DIY projects. In fact, grease guns are one of the best tools to complete your home tool kit. Let's say you're in the garage with a grease gun in hand. You're probably wondering if it's a giant syringe for tractor joints or just a fancy weapon against squeaks. The truth is, it is both. These guns act like syringes that push lubricant into the nooks and crannies of your machine. It is a great way to oil those bearings, U‑joints, and other tight spots that need heavy-duty lubrication.

Grease guns can be manual lever, pneumatic pistol, or battery‑powered. Whichever kind you have, including one of Harbor Freight's grease guns, its goal is to deliver grease into friction-ridden areas. Yes, even a Milwaukee battery-powered grease gun is not left out. However, loading it properly matters. If not done properly, you could face a plethora of problems. For instance, it could trap air, which in turn leads to sputters, blank pumps, or no grease at all. That's why you need to not only load it properly, but also prime it. With that said, here's how to properly load a grease gun and why you need to prime it before use.