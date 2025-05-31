Yes, Harbor Freight Has Grease Guns - Here Are The Options & How Much They Cost

Altogether, there are seven grease gun options at Harbor Freight. Prices range from $14.99 for the hand-operated Mini Grease Gun kit, up to $139.99 for the Hercules cordless grease gun — however, you'll have to purchase the required battery separately.

At the bottom end of the price scale is the $14.99 3-ounce Mini Grease Gun with Cartridge by Pittsburgh, a brand you might not realize is owned by Harbor Freight. The Mini Grease Gun is a compact tool with a pistol-grip design and a solid grease pipe that works inline or 90-degrees to the handle for a variety of applications. It can be loaded with a 3-ounce cartridge or bulk grease and provides working pressures up to 4,500 psi.

Pittsburgh also makes a couple of full-size grease guns capable of holding 14-ounce cartridges or 16 ounces of bulk grease with 4,500 psi pressure. The lever-action style is priced at $15.99 and comes with a 6-inch rigid grease tube and a 9-inch flexible hose to provide more options to access hard to reach areas. The other Pittsburgh option features a pistol grip for one-handed operation, but only comes with a 12-inch flex hose for $19.99.

Holt Industries also offers a choice of a 10,000-psi lever action ($28.99) and a 6,000-psi pistol grip ($31.99) models. Both come with rigid tubes, flexible hoses, and accept 14-ounce cartridges.