Yes, Harbor Freight Has Grease Guns - Here Are The Options & How Much They Cost
Altogether, there are seven grease gun options at Harbor Freight. Prices range from $14.99 for the hand-operated Mini Grease Gun kit, up to $139.99 for the Hercules cordless grease gun — however, you'll have to purchase the required battery separately.
At the bottom end of the price scale is the $14.99 3-ounce Mini Grease Gun with Cartridge by Pittsburgh, a brand you might not realize is owned by Harbor Freight. The Mini Grease Gun is a compact tool with a pistol-grip design and a solid grease pipe that works inline or 90-degrees to the handle for a variety of applications. It can be loaded with a 3-ounce cartridge or bulk grease and provides working pressures up to 4,500 psi.
Pittsburgh also makes a couple of full-size grease guns capable of holding 14-ounce cartridges or 16 ounces of bulk grease with 4,500 psi pressure. The lever-action style is priced at $15.99 and comes with a 6-inch rigid grease tube and a 9-inch flexible hose to provide more options to access hard to reach areas. The other Pittsburgh option features a pistol grip for one-handed operation, but only comes with a 12-inch flex hose for $19.99.
Holt Industries also offers a choice of a 10,000-psi lever action ($28.99) and a 6,000-psi pistol grip ($31.99) models. Both come with rigid tubes, flexible hoses, and accept 14-ounce cartridges.
Cordless grease guns from Harbor Freight
A pair of cordless 20-volt variable-speed grease guns from two of Harbor Freight's premium brands, Hercules and Bauer, sit at the top of the price range for the company's grease gun options. The $139.99 Hercules 20-volt Cordless Variable-Speed Grease Gun from Harbor Freight delivers up to 10,000 psi with a flow rate of up to 5 ounces per minute. The variable speed trigger allows precise control of the grease gun and the application of grease. It comes with a 14.5-ounce stainless-steel barrel that accepts standard 14-ounce grease cartridges or bulk grease if you prefer. Bulk grease can be added easily by installing a bulk filler nipple in the available accessory port.
When purchased online, the Bauer 20-volt Cordless Variable-Speed Grease Gun is priced at $129.99. It also delivers up to 10,000 psi and its variable-speed trigger allows up to 5 ounces per minute of flow. It has the same 14.5-ounce stainless-steel barrel with an accessory port for adding a bulk filler nipple.
In addition, both cordless grease guns feature a built-in LED light, no-mar feet to protect surfaces, and a handy shoulder strap. Differences include the 48-inch flex hose included with the Hercules compared to the 36-inch hose that comes with the Bauer unit.
Neither unit comes with a battery, since they are tool only versions. The 20-volt 5 Ah battery and charger starter kit from Bauer is listed at $99.99 whereas a similar starter kit from Hercules is priced at $119.99.