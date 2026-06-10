5 Automotive Tools Mechanics Say Aren't Worth Buying

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As a DIY mechanic, it's easy to get sold on automotive tools. That's because the industry knows you want to have something in your tool kit for nearly every problem that's likely to pop up so it tries to push a lot of tools as must-haves. And in the moment, it often sounds like a good idea. But after collecting a bunch of these tools, you start to realize you rarely reach for some of them, which is a shame, because a lot of these specialty tools aren't cheap.

Sometimes, you already have a tool for the job. Other times, they're just not as versatile as you expected, and you'd be better off with something more multipurpose. In some cases, these tools just belong in a professional shop and have no business in a home garage. This is why it's important to know where to splurge when you're building a tool kit.

So we went searching to see what professional mechanics and enthusiasts have bought, tested, shelved, and eventually cleared out of their tool kits. If any of these are tools you're considering right now, you may want to think twice about adding them to cart. Because there's a good chance they'd be a waste of money. If you're ever in a situation where you actually need some of these tools, your car probably needs to be serviced by a professional mechanic anyway. Ultimately, that's money you'd be better off putting toward handy tools you'll actually reach for again and again.