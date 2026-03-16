3 Tools You'll Never Find In A Pro Mechanic's Garage

For the casual DIYer, some cheap mechanics tool sets are worth buying. However, for the professional mechanic who bases their reputation on the quality of their work, the low quality of cheap tool sets makes them a non-starter. The kind of cheap tool sets we're talking about contain wrenches and/or socket sets and, in some cases, various other tools with an average per-tool price coming in at $1 or even less. The Dekopro 258-Piece Tool Kit from Amazon is one example. It's priced at $135 and comes in a rolling tool box with an extension handle like a carry-on bag you'd see in an airport.

Given the price and quantity of tools in the Dekopro set, each tool costs an average of around $0.52. The kit includes combination and adjustable wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, ratchets, various pliers, and other tools reportedly made from forged steel. Another red flag concerning the set's construction quality is its weight. According to Amazon, the Dekopro tool kit weighs just 25.9 pounds in total, lightweight even for a bargain tool set.

Pro mechanics would never have a tool set like this in their garage. While there is a high likelihood that cheap tools will fail when put to the test, the reasons they're avoided go beyond broken tools. A broken tool takes time to replace, time away from the garage to buy or warranty-replace it with another tool. It also means time away from work to get another so you can finish the job. A failed tool can also affect a pro mechanic's reputation. A wrench or socket that slips can damage fasteners or surrounding parts and looks like substandard workmanship if not corrected. In addition, having to borrow a tool from another mechanic to finish a job because a cheap tool failed is bad form.