15 Handy Tools Every Driver Should Own (Even If You're Not A Mechanic)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are more than 242 million drivers across the U.S. Pew Research Center found in 2024 that only around 10% of the population "rarely or never" drives a car, with the vast majority sitting down behind the wheel regularly or multiple times every day. With so many drivers on the road, some important questions creep into the conversation. People obviously need to understand traffic laws, and new drivers need to go through a lengthy process before becoming fully licensed to hit the highway whenever they want. But once you've got your license and your wheels accounted for, there are still a few important tasks to check off on your preparation list.
One of those important considerations comes in the form of tools and equipment that you need to keep at hand, either in your garage or in the trunk of your car. A vehicle is a complex piece of machinery, and just knowing how to drive it isn't enough to successfully navigate your community's roadways without hiccups. Changing a tire without issues, for instance, is a key skill that every driver needs to bring into their wheelhouse, and there are important items to keep in your car for this event.
But there are other tools that can save a driver time and money. You don't need to be a mechanic to use them, and they can help you maintain your vehicle and perform emergency repairs.
Maddox MR5 OBD2 Code Reader
Potentially the simplest tool you can add to your garage is a code reader. The Maddox MR5 OBD2 Code Reader is a quality option in this regard, and Harbor Freight notes that it works with the RepairSolutions2 app on a smartphone or tablet for in depth diagnostic readings and solution options. This code reader is also rated for compatibility with essentially all vehicles manufactured from 1996 through to the present, including hybrid models. The tool can also test for battery and other electrical starting element issues, helping you identify reasons why your car might be turning over but not starting.
A code reader is one of the first things a mechanic will use to establish a diagnostic baseline. This tool links in with your vehicle and provides feedback on faults the system has detected. With this tool in your arsenal, you might not jump straight into repair tasks on your own, but you will have far greater knowledge going into any conversation with a mechanic.
Viking 1,000 Peak Amp Multifunction Jump Starter and Power Pack
A jump starter like the Viking 1,000 Peak Amp Multifunction Jump Starter and Power Pack offers the ability to get your vehicle running again, even in harsh conditions. Many drivers dread the moment when they turned the key and their car coughs briefly to life before settling back into a nonfunctioning state. This tool delivers up to 35 jump starts per charge, with the ability to get your car running even in freezing temperatures. The tool also features a 2.4A USB output that delivers rapid charging for phones and other electronic devices. It operates with 24-inch output cables and includes an LED display that makes using the tool in the dark easier. The tool also features a 150 PSI air compressor that gives it multifunctional capabilities.
Keeping a jump starter in your trunk is a great way to head off potential issues, especially if you drive an older car or live in an area that frequently sees drastic temperature swings throughout the year. These conditions can make your vehicle's ability to start less reliable, even if only slightly. Having the ability to get your engine going allows you to get home no matter what.
Teslong 16.5-Foot Inspection Camera with Light
For drivers with a little more comfort in handling their own repairs and basic maintenance, a tool like the Teslong 16.5-Foot Inspection Camera with Light can be an invaluable addition to the collection in your garage. This solution is also a great option for home improvers and other kinds of DIY enthusiasts, adding the ability to inspect vents, crawl spaces, and other hard to reach parts of the house. The tool features a lengthy, 16.5-foot semi-rigid cable. This allows it to hold its shape as you feed the video end into a recessed area.
The camera features eight adjustable LED lights with a 1.5x zoom function and a 180-degree rotating display. The camera delivers a 78-degree viewing angle that helps deliver a clear picture of the space you are viewing and is compatible with an SD card to save your footage when necessary. Because working under the hood can easily become excessively complex, an inspection camera can be a valuable asset when trying to assess just about any kind of issue you might run across.
Kobalt 16-Foot, 2 Gauge Jumper Cables
A tool that no driver should be without, ever, is a set of jumper cables. The Kobalt 16-Foot, 2 Gauge Jumper Cables features a good quality construction as well as plenty of length and all the hallmarks that drivers expect from the device. Even if you have a jump starter on hand, it's a good idea to keep cables in the trunk to assist others and to get a jump from another car when necessary.
This product features a pair of two-gauge wires for robust performance. They utilize a tangle-free, PVC-covered construction to deliver durability and easy use. The cables can be used in a wide range of temperatures, with the company claiming a range of -12 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. The tool also comes with a convenient bag to keep the cables stored in the corner of your trunk.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver
The cordless drill is a staple in toolboxes everywhere. This tool delivers the ability to make holes in workpieces and to quickly fasten or remove elements and remove parts. Drills operate with a range of standard and unique drill bits to support many different project types. Naturally, your car is held together by a large collection of clips, bolts, and screws. This means that small drills like the Milwaukee M12 Fuel ½-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver are critical in repairing or maintaining the vehicle yourself.
Milwaukee's M12 tool lineup features the same dedication to quality as its full sized tools, but scales the implements down for increased portability and ergonomics. This tool, in particular, weighs 2.6 pounds and produces 400 in-lbs of torque. It offers a maximum speed of 1,500 RPM and includes a hammer action function to help support more intense usage. This is a tool that can access recessed areas with ease, and it can just as easily live in a mobile toolkit in your truck as in a toolbox in the garage.
Craftsman Articulating LED Work Light
Mechanics rely on a range of work lights to support repair tasks under the hood. There's no getting around the need to illuminate the nooks and crannies of an engine compartment when tackling even a simple repair. The same can be said for drivers who want to gain a better understanding of their car, or perhaps even attempt to tackle some basic fixes on their own. A work light can help you handle a variety of tasks, from simple headlight replacements to more in depth fluid draining and belt inspection jobs. Even on a sunny day, adding a tool like the Craftsman Articulating LED Work Light into your collection can help shine a light directly on the part you're inspecting. This takes the guesswork out of many tasks.
This light is a small tool featuring three lighting modes and a few options to position the device for hands-free use. It features a magnetic base as well as a clamping extension and hanging hook, enough options to always position the tool for maximum effectiveness. The articulating head can then be leveraged to get the lamp shining right where you need it.
TEC Products FlexAll Long Flexible Funnel
A funnel is a tool you don't know you need until it comes time to add fluid somewhere in the system. Pouring oil, coolant, or basic windshield washer fluid into the reservoirs in your vehicle can be a huge pain if you don't have this one additional piece of gear. There are plenty of refilling tasks you'll encounter as a driver that don't require a visit to your local auto mechanic, but if you want to avoid dumping fluid all over the interior of your engine compartment, a simple funnel can make all the difference. The TEC Products FlexAll Long Flexible Funnel is a little more complex than your basic, plastic pouring accessory. However, a small upgrade here can make a big difference.
This tool features a bendable hose portion and a handle at the top of the cup. It resists dirt and grime, and features a durable build from nitrile rubber for long-lasting support for your filling needs. It also comes in a few colors, giving you some personalization options or the ability to purchase a bright and easily spotted tool.
Hercules 20V 7-Inch Variable Speed Rotary Polisher/Sander
Some of the tools you keep in your garage to support auto maintenance will be focused on repairs, and others are for cleaning and perfecting the visual elements of your ride. The Hercules 20V 7-Inch Variable Speed Rotary Polisher/Sander is a tool that fits this second category perfectly. Its main function lies in polishing and buffing. After you've cleaned up your car with soap and water, it's often tempting to buff up the surface with wax or other polishing compounds. Doing this by hand is massively time-consuming and can leave you sore for the rest of the day. The cordless tool speeds up the process while maintaining your car to perfection.
This unit features five speed settings with a range between 800 RPM and 2,400 RPM. The tool weighs just over 4 pounds, making it relatively easy to maneuver across the entirety of your vehicle. It also features integrated vibration control. Lastly, it comes with a rubber gear case to deliver protection for both the tool itself and the surface of your car.
Torin BlackJack Rolling Creeper Garage/Shop Seat
If it's painful to get down on the ground, you'll dread handling basic tasks like tire adjustments, dent repair, or even undercarriage inspections. A seating unit like the Torin BlackJack Rolling Creeper Garage/Shop Seat can change this. There are plenty of highly technical solutions and feature-rich options that mechanics might spring for, but the average driver just looking to introduce a bit more comfort in their low down tasks will want a basic seating solution with a bit of storage and included mobility.
This tool is inexpensive and features a divided, three compartment tray along the base of the seat. The seat itself features a padded top to make sitting on the stool more comfortable, and the wheels swivel to provide easy movement around your garage. The seat supports up to 250 pounds via its heavy duty tubular steel frame.
Craftsman Collapsible Automotive Magnetic Tray (2-Pack)
Magnetic trays are an interesting addition to any garage set up. This accessory can be immensely useful for household repairs, but it stakes a claim as one of the most important accessories you'll probably come across in a garage setting or a workshop environment. That's because it can stick onto metal toolboxes and cars, and also captures loose parts that manage to sneak out of your hand.
The Craftsman Collapsible Automotive Magnetic Tray is a two-pack option that collapses down for easy storage when not in use. It features high side walls that can support non-metallic parts, as well. These trays also fall under Craftsman's full lifetime warranty policy. Even if you don't engage in frequent repair work, a magnetic tray that allows you to effortlessly contain fasteners and other small components can be a big upgrade over any alternative you've used in the past.
Garage Boss 5 Gallon Gas Can
The gas can is a tool that you'll only fail to have at the ready once. Keeping a dedicated container in your trunk or at the ready can be transformative for drivers. If you ever run out of gas on the highway, having a gas can available allows you to safely procure a solid volume of emergency fuel. Without this accessory tool in your trunk, you'll be stuck for options, and potentially need to purchase a marked up can at the nearest gas station you encounter in your search. Many gas stations have a minimum fill policy, which is often pegged at 5 gallons, and drivers aren't actually allowed to fill up containers that aren't cars or gas cans, for safety reasons.
The Garage Boss 5 Gallon Gas Can is a quality option for a portable gasoline container. It features a press-and-pour dispensing system with precision flow control integrated into the spout, taking the basic layout of a standard gas can and adding greater flow management. One last thing: While it may be tempting to keep a full gas can in your trunk for emergencies, doing so can be very dangerous and should be avoided.
WorkPro 18-Piece Impact Socket Extension Set
The WorkPro 18-Piece Impact Socket Extension Set might feel like it's an extension of a mechanic's socket set, and therefore outside the realm of tools that average drivers require. But the reality is that even drivers who rarely perform their own repairs should have at least a basic set of sockets and a ratchet on hand to take care of emergencies. However, when working under the hood, it's often necessary to introduce an extension into the mix, in order to work around difficult parts.
This set features a range of extension pieces, swivel adapters, and coupler components. The kit comes in a durable storage case and includes a corrosion-resistant finish and chrome vanadium steel construction. The adapters also work with driver bits, enhancing the versatility of these extended reach tools even further. The kit is available for $30 at Amazon, making it versatile and inexpensive.
Maddox 12-Piece Trim Panel Scraper Set
Many drivers run into the need to remove decals, lift up trim pieces, and perform other repairs involving delicate components of the car. Whether you're working with metal pieces, plastic solutions, or the glass that encases your vehicle's interior, scrapers and pulling tools that can deliver delicate removal pressure are essential. The Maddox 12-Piece Trim Panel Scraper Set features a heavy-duty steel panel clip remover and a range of various scrapers and puller bars made of nylon. This allows you to get down to business, with Harbor Freight noting that these tools can give you scraping and removal capabilities without scratching or otherwise damaging your car.
These tools come in many physical layouts, with some featuring flat edges, curved components, forked grabbers, and more. The kit has a tool for every pulling need you might encounter. The set comes in a carrying case with straps to help keep each tool organized in its own space.
Koopool Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool Set
Magnetic pickup tools are simple but highly effective additions to just about any collection. No one plans on dropping parts or debris, but it can happen at any time. Importantly, loose screws and other fasteners can end up getting lodged in tires and make driving unsafe. These tools that can help collect dropped components come in a range of styles and sizes, but a collection of telescoping solutions like the Koopool Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool Set can make for an excellent addition for all manner of car maintenance and garage safety tasks. In addition to a pickup tool, the kit features four other tools, including an LED light and an inspection mirror. All the tools collapse down into a small form factor and can be stored within the included carrying case. This makes the kit capable of being tossed into your trunk or a mobile tool bag.
Diagnostic tasks are common for drivers. Rather than having to climb down on the ground to search for a part or to look under your car if you start hearing strange sounds coming from the vehicle, these tools can help you stay on your feet.
Craftsman Automotive Tire Tool
Many drivers assume that they don't need to constantly evaluate tire health. This isn't a task that needs to be done every single time you get behind the wheel, but a regular inspection of your tire pressure is a great idea that can help you avoid surprises. Performing a brief walk around the vehicle on a regular basis to visually inspect your tires for damage is critical. Adding a tool like the Craftsman Automotive Tire Tool into the mix gives you the ability to quickly assess tire pressure more thoroughly.
This tool is accurate up to 100 PSI and can display readings in four different measurements. It's backed by Craftsman's full lifetime warranty and features a backlit display and lighted nozzle to help deliver a user-friendly experience even at night. Understanding your tire pressure across the four connection points with the road allows you to make adjustments when necessary or stay on top of a slowly leaking tire if you aren't yet ready to replace it.