15 Handy Tools Every Driver Should Own (Even If You're Not A Mechanic)

There are more than 242 million drivers across the U.S. Pew Research Center found in 2024 that only around 10% of the population "rarely or never" drives a car, with the vast majority sitting down behind the wheel regularly or multiple times every day. With so many drivers on the road, some important questions creep into the conversation. People obviously need to understand traffic laws, and new drivers need to go through a lengthy process before becoming fully licensed to hit the highway whenever they want. But once you've got your license and your wheels accounted for, there are still a few important tasks to check off on your preparation list.

One of those important considerations comes in the form of tools and equipment that you need to keep at hand, either in your garage or in the trunk of your car. A vehicle is a complex piece of machinery, and just knowing how to drive it isn't enough to successfully navigate your community's roadways without hiccups. Changing a tire without issues, for instance, is a key skill that every driver needs to bring into their wheelhouse, and there are important items to keep in your car for this event.

But there are other tools that can save a driver time and money. You don't need to be a mechanic to use them, and they can help you maintain your vehicle and perform emergency repairs.