11 Brands Owned By Snap-On Tools
Snap-on Incorporation has been a name synonymous with precision, performance, and pride. Since its inception in 1920, the U.S.-based company has successfully achieved over 85,000 SKUs in its product line, along with being the owner of more than 4,530 active and pending patents worldwide. In 2025, it reached net sales of $4.7 billion, enabled by hundreds of manufacturing, warehouse, distribution, and R&D facilities across 130 countries.
In 2017, Snap-On hosted the U.S. president and senior administration officials at the Kenosha headquarters. According to Snap-On, the president spoke, "The founders of this Company wanted their customers to know that the tools of the mechanic were just as important as the tools of the doctor, the dentist, the politician, or the business leader, and that his craft was a noble, noble craft, as noble as any."
Snap-on has a long list of popular brands under its ownership, such as Hoffman, Hi-Force, and Bahco, all of which specialize in crafting high-precision tools and equipment for several industries. Those who used Snap-on tools mostly found them worth the price.
Bahco
Bahco is a renowned international brand that makes some of the best hand tools, with its roots originating in Sweden during the industrial revolution, in 1886. The brand began its journey innovating with wrenches — pipe wrench and adjustable wrenches in particular — and continued its way toward creating a wide range of over 14,000 hand tools. These include inspection, torque tools, sockets and ratchets, and pliers, among other categories that come in handy across a range of professions, such as electricians, automotive professionals, plumbers, and even the regular homeowners.
Moreover, the brand creates Ergo Tools, ergonomically-designed tools that belong in the user's hand and are adapted to protect their bodies and allow better grip.
Bahco recently launched a series of Bluetooth torque tools that communicate with your smart device via the Bahco Connect app to give you precise and controlled torque movements at desired angles.
AutoCrib
AutoCrib is a leading producer of industrial vending machines that help in inventory management and control. The company has a large portfolio of over 20,000 automated inventory control systems and serves some of the major names in the Fortune 500 list across automotive, defense, and aerospace sectors, such as JetBlue Airways and Flex-Cell Precision Manufacturing. By installing innovative inventory solutions, AutoCrib helps increase worker productivity, cut down inventory expenses, and automate the procurement process.
The brand came into existence in 1994, to address the inventory control challenges that occur in manufacturing and maintenance industries. Shortly after, it released its first industrial vending machine, became a successful name, and was acquired by Snap-on Inc. in September 2020. It offers handheld scanners, automated lockers, storage machines, and more inventory solutions tailor-made to the unique challenges of modern businesses.
But AutoCrib vending machines can do even more; For instance employees can use their employee badge to receive or return items while the machine maintains a record of every transaction, for precise inventory management. Interestingly, the machine can even re-order the products that are low in stock to save you the hassle.
Power Hawk
Dealing in a wide range of rescue systems, Power Hawk serves important markets like emergency services, law enforcement, and several industries. The line of products includes airbags, extrication tools, rescue tools, and more. In 1994, the brand introduced its signature P-16 Rescue System — an all-electric "jaws" type rescue tool based on a technology used in fighter jet flight controls. Other than this, Power Hawk makes the P4 Rescue Tool, a non-hydraulic, battery-powered rescue tool that can deliver in even in extreme environments, like oxygen-depleted atmospheres.
Another renowned product offered by the brand is the LT One Lifting Bags, which utilize 360-degree winding technology to acquire an oval shape upon inflation, to lift heavy objects off the ground during rescue missions. Power Hawk was acquired by Snap-on in 2019.
Cartec
Cartec is a name associated with car care products that help maintain the look of your beloved car. It takes care of cleaning, maintenance, polishing, and paint correction by offering a wide range of products. For instance, there's Diamond Cut 3000 that is supposed to get rid of sanding marks, overspray, paint runs, and dust on your car, while WaxCoat brings a glossy and smooth finish to the vehicle's body.
Moreover, the brand also produces an extensive line of car wash products — the Royal Care — which includes 12 distinct products, to cover various use steps and use cases of car washing.
One of the most distinguished products by Cartec is the Ceramic Guard, a coating that, according to Cartec, brings a glossy finish to the car while also enhancing its color depth and offering better resistance against scratches, acid rain, UV rays, and more.
Blackhawk
Blackhawk produces gun holsters, bags, and other accessories that are used in various missions worldwide. It also makes some headwear, magazine cases, and gunsmithing accessories.
The company also has a list of Dynamic Entry tools that are built exclusively for law enforcement teams, military personnel, and emergency response teams. These include breach tools like a sledgehammer, a battering tam, and more. Other than these, there are bags and pouches to hold and transport gear. You can order these equipment on Blackhawk's website and receive free shipping on orders worth above $150.
The brand also carries out the Battle of the Badges, an event that brings together professionals from law enforcement fields for a shooting competition.
Mitchell 1
With its roots dating back to 1918, Mitchell 1 was born to publish diagrams of automobile electrical systems. The company now serves fleet operators, mobile mechanics, repair shops, and more by providing software and digital information systems, such as ProDemand, TruckSeries, Manager SE, and SocialCRM. These programs give the user repair information and help in shop management and marketing.
The businesses that use Mitchell 1 products seem extremely happy, saying the company's software saves a lot of time when communicating with the clients, allowing the workers to focus on running the shop. The brand helps with streamlining workflows, acquiring more customers, and increasing shop productivity, all of which contribute to the growth of a business.
Hi-Force Hydraulic Tools
Hi-Force is a leading designer of hydraulic solutions in the global market, specializing in high-pressure hydraulic tools, heavy lifting systems, and torque and tensioning equipment. The product range includes cylinders, floor jacks, pumps, nut splitters, and flange spreaders. The brand's headquarters are located in Daventry, UK — a purpose-built facility based on an area of almost 100 square feet.
In addition to supplying high-quality tools, the brand also offers services like tool repair, maintenance, and tool rental, as well as comprehensive training sessions. Hi-Force has been a supplier to several industries, like oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, sugar refineries, and what not.
Apart from a range of about 2,000 standard products, the company also designs and develops custom-made equipment for its clients. The company was acquired by Snap-On Inc. in May 2026.
Williams
Williams is a popular brand with a history stretching back to 1882, when it opened its first factory in Brooklyn, New York, to create a variety of products, from bicycles tools and sewing machines to golf club heads. The brand even claims to have invented the largest pipe wrench in the world, unmatched in size, capacity, and power. It set high standards for industrial hand tools in the 20th century with its strong line of "Super" ratchets, sockets, and tool box sets.
Today, Williams deals in a wide range of hand tools, like wrenches, torque tools, and screwdrivers, and even modular tool storage solutions. It serves industries like power generation, oil and gas, and mining, among others.
The company also offers training programs where users can learn how to use the tools safely. If you need a reliable set of hand tools and don't want to go all-in with Snap-On, Williams is a popular choice.
Ecotechnics
Echotechnics is known for its automotive air conditioning maintenance stations, and the brand owns several patents that are eligible to be used in more than 80 countries.
Some of the A/C stations in the Echotechnics product range include Eco Dual Gas, Eco Next One HFO/Hybrid, and Eco2 R744 — all of which help technicians in servicing climate-control systems. By connecting these to the vehicle, much of the recovery and recycling process becomes automated to ease up a technician's task. Other than this, the brand sells all the air conditioning accessories needed to carry out repair and maintenance jobs, such as leak detectors, connectors and hoses, consumables, and gas analyzers.
The company originally started in 1995 in Florence with a small factory that manufactured units for recovery, recycling, and recharging of A/C systems in the automotive industry, and came under Snap-On's ownership in 2015.
Diesel Laptops
Diesel Laptops is a brand that provides an array of diagnostic equipment and software for consumer vehicles, commercial trucks, agricultural and construction vehicles, and more. The product line includes Diesel Laptops that come preloaded with diagnostic software and cables.
Another service by the brand is Diesel Repair, a web- and mobile-based platform that gives you information regarding fault codes, wiring diagrams, component locators, and other instructions on how to carry out quick repairs on commercial trucks. It also offers technical support to customers on how to use the tools and software.
The brand was founded by Tyler Robertson in 2015 and came under the ownership of Snap-on Inc. in June 2026 for a whopping $100 million. It serves more than 75,000 customers who rely on Diesel Laptops for quick truck repairs. Plus, it works with the Association for Commercial Equipment Solutions (ACES), Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP), and others to stay up-to-date with the industry and to incorporate newer advancements in its products.
Hoffman
An integral part of the Snap-on family of brands since 1997, Hoffman has been a trusted name in the automotive and workshop equipment industry for over 85 years, with a history dating back to 1931. It manufactures wheel aligners and balancers, vehicle lifts, tire changers, and calibration equipment. The brand also has a TreadReader Handheld Scanner that can help professionals inspect tires accurately, enabled by a detailed 3D scan and the patented TreadReader technology.
Hoffman is trusted by major car brands, such as Audi, Bentley, Chevrolet, and BMW, for the manufacture of original equipment that their vehicles can rely on. As the brand's website states, its mission is "to develop and provide excellence in wheel service technologies through precision and innovation."