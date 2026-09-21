11 Brands Owned By Snap-On Tools

Snap-on Incorporation has been a name synonymous with precision, performance, and pride. Since its inception in 1920, the U.S.-based company has successfully achieved over 85,000 SKUs in its product line, along with being the owner of more than 4,530 active and pending patents worldwide. In 2025, it reached net sales of $4.7 billion, enabled by hundreds of manufacturing, warehouse, distribution, and R&D facilities across 130 countries.

In 2017, Snap-On hosted the U.S. president and senior administration officials at the Kenosha headquarters. According to Snap-On, the president spoke, "The founders of this Company wanted their customers to know that the tools of the mechanic were just as important as the tools of the doctor, the dentist, the politician, or the business leader, and that his craft was a noble, noble craft, as noble as any."

Snap-on has a long list of popular brands under its ownership, such as Hoffman, Hi-Force, and Bahco, all of which specialize in crafting high-precision tools and equipment for several industries. Those who used Snap-on tools mostly found them worth the price.