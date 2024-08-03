What Do Diesel Laptops Actually Do And Who Owns The Company?
Removing tires, changing fluids, installing fresh components, and other jobs are good for owners to know and get familiar with — especially if you're seeing warning signs that your mechanic is overcharging you. However, on construction sites or when driving a commercial truck, it's not as easy as looking at a faulty part, removing it, and putting in a new one. Heavy-duty machinery has become increasingly reliant on technology, with cars even alarmingly using your data. Now, to get certain jobs done, computerized tools are needed, and not just the automotive diagnostic tools from Harbor Freight you should add to your DIY collection.
Thankfully, tools designed for heavy-machinery aren't hard to find. For instance, the company Diesel Laptops specializes in equipment needed to run diagnostics on trucks and construction equipment. They offer a ton of different items specifically designed to work with such vehicles, from laptop kits complete with a variety of cables to the latest software. Additionally, the company has expanded into four distinct divisions. Diesel Laptops deals in specific technological needs, Diesel Repair helps mechanics figure out exactly what they need for a specific job, Diesel Parts allows those in need to find and purchase the correct parts, and Diesel Training keeps diesel technicians educated on the ever-changing the industry.
Diesel Laptops is spearheaded by Tyler Robertson
Diesel Laptops has been around for almost a decade as of publication, being founded in 2015. With the rise of more advanced truck and emission technology, there was an increased need for tools that can run diagnostics on them properly. Seeing as the company has expanded significantly since the mid-2010s, now employing over 200 people and earning around $65 million in yearly revenue, to say it has grown exponentially would be an understatement. In that time, it has done so under its CEO and founder, Tyler Robertson.
Before making Diesel Laptops his full-time priority, Robertson worked in IT and accumulated around 15 years of experience working at commercial truck dealerships. Robertson was a part of the Carolina International Trucks, Inc. team, working as a service manager, parts manager, and then in the IT/Marketing department before setting out on his own. Evidently, this experience paid off, amounting to a multi-million-dollar, multi-branch company that puts problem solving first and foremost. "You got to figure out what the problem is and then make the solution for it. So we've had that focus for a long time now. We're not a diagnostic tool company. We're an efficiency solutions provider for these repair shops," Robertson said of Diesel Laptops' philosophy during an interview with Paris Vega.