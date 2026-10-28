5 New Michelin Tires Released In 2026

Today's tire market is extremely competitive, and while Michelin might make other products besides just its bread-and-butter tire line, tires are, of course, the whole reason the company exists. For many tire buyers, whether they are auto enthusiasts, commercial operators, or even the auto manufacturers themselves, the brand has become the default choice, and it's easy to see why.

Michelin's tire-making history stretches back to the late 1800s, and the company is among the best when it comes to customer satisfaction. Its achievements in motorsport alone are enough to make it one of the most respected brands in the automotive space. However, that doesn't mean the company can afford to rest on its laurels, letting its brand reputation do the heavy lifting while competitors come out with newer and better tire models.

2026 has been a big year for Michelin, with some notable new tires hitting the market aimed at a variety of users. Showing the true breadth of the company, these new tires are being fitted on everything from racing cars to heavy-duty construction vehicles to the family SUV. Below, we've rounded up some of the more notable recent options.