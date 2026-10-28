5 New Michelin Tires Released In 2026
Today's tire market is extremely competitive, and while Michelin might make other products besides just its bread-and-butter tire line, tires are, of course, the whole reason the company exists. For many tire buyers, whether they are auto enthusiasts, commercial operators, or even the auto manufacturers themselves, the brand has become the default choice, and it's easy to see why.
Michelin's tire-making history stretches back to the late 1800s, and the company is among the best when it comes to customer satisfaction. Its achievements in motorsport alone are enough to make it one of the most respected brands in the automotive space. However, that doesn't mean the company can afford to rest on its laurels, letting its brand reputation do the heavy lifting while competitors come out with newer and better tire models.
2026 has been a big year for Michelin, with some notable new tires hitting the market aimed at a variety of users. Showing the true breadth of the company, these new tires are being fitted on everything from racing cars to heavy-duty construction vehicles to the family SUV. Below, we've rounded up some of the more notable recent options.
Michelin Pilot Sport 5 Energy
Michelin's Pilot Sport line of tires is one of the most well-regarded brand names out there among driving enthusiasts, with a lineup that includes everything from mild-mannered all-season tires to ultra-grippy Cup 2 tires aimed at hardcore track junkies. In 2026, Michelin added the new Pilot Sport 5 Energy tire to the family.
Using the tagline of "Responsible Performance," the Pilot Sport 5 Energy is designed to expand the Pilot Sport line, blending enjoyable driving performance with the latest advances in tire efficiency to help save fuel (or battery power) and reduce emissions. And while lots of drivers might enjoy this tire's mix of grip and efficiency, Michelin also touts the Pilot Sport 5 Energy's big gains in longevity. The tire uses Michelin's "MaxTouch" technology to combat the accelerated tire wear that often comes with driving a sports car, resulting in what the company says is a longer lifespan than competing tire models.
With today's automakers building cars that need to balance big horsepower (and heavy curb weights) with high efficiency numbers, it's not surprising that OEMs are taking an interest in this tire. To get a better idea of the Pilot Sport 5 Energy's capabilities, the tire was used during the record-breaking speed run of the new Mercedes-AMG GT XX, where the car ran at a sustained 186 mph for nearly eight days straight.
Michelin XHA3 earthmover tire
The XHA3 was one of Michelin's biggest new tires to hit the market in 2026 — both figuratively and literally. If you aren't familiar with Michelin's XHA tire line, it's probably because these tires aren't made for daily drivers. In fact, you probably need a special license to drive the vehicles that use them. This is a commercial market tire designed specifically for use on earthmovers.
While outsiders might look at the XHA3 and just see a giant earthmover tire, for those in the industry it could be a big deal. Michelin is calling the tire its most significant innovation in the segment in more than a decade. It designed with a Visual Pressure Control feature, which allows inspectors to monitor tire inflation status without the need for any external equipment or sensors.
Michelin says this new version of the XHA should also have a 20% greater wear life when compared to the previous generation tire, and that could be a huge benefit for construction vehicle operators when you consider the costs involved with replacing tires of this size. They can run around $8,000 each.
Michelin Primacy 5 Energy
One of the big challenges for a major tire maker like Michelin is keeping up with changes across the auto industry. In recent years, this has meant developing tires for use on EVs and other electrified and efficiency-focused vehicles. One of these new tires is the Michelin Primacy 5 Energy, which, thanks to its improvements in rolling resistance, can potentially extend the driving range of EVs in a substantial way.
In Europe, tires are given ratings based on their rolling resistance — or more specifically, their lack thereof. Thanks to its A-rated, ultra-low rolling resistance, Michelin says the Primacy 5 Energy can extend driving range by up to 10% on EVs, and reduce fuel consumption by 6% on gas-powered cars, when compared to a tire with a C-rating for rolling resistance.
Although it's only been out for a short time, the Primacy 5 Energy has already been racking up accolades across the industry. It was chosen as the Tire of the Year at the 2026 Tire Technology Expo in Germany, and according to Michelin, the tire has already been chosen for OEM use on more than 50 new vehicles under development from around 20 global automakers.
Michelin XDR wide-body truck tire
As we've already seen, Michelin's tire line includes more than just the automobile tires you are familiar with — it even makes tires used on the landing gear of commercial jetliners. However, one area where Michelin hasn't had a presence is the wide-body truck segment. That's changed recently with the introduction of the new Michelin XDR Wide-Body Truck tire.
In this case, wide-body truck is the term used to classify large, off-road dump trucks used at mines and quarry sites. These are vehicles that demand a lot from their tires, and Michelin spent two years developing the XDR, with a major emphasis on safety. The tire uses thick reinforced steel cords to reduce punctures and tire failures, which can be both very costly for operators and potentially very dangerous for crews operating a vehicle of this size.
The tire is also designed to have an extended lifespan, which also potentially reduces operating costs for the owners of these massive rigs. Yes, chances are you probably don't own or drive a gigantic mining dump truck that needs a new set of tires, but the introduction of the XDR Wide-Body Truck is just another one of the ways Michelin has broadened its lineup in 2026.
Michelin Pilot Sport Endurance race tire
Lots of lessons that Michelin learns from making race tires end up effecting the development of its production tires, and there's no doubt this competition experience helps make Michelin so well-regarded among consumers. On the motorsport side, one of the big debuts for Michelin in 2026 was the new Pilot Sport Endurance tire, which is used in IMSA's Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class.
GTP is IMSA's top racing class, and naturally, it's where tires are pushed to the limit, often in long endurance races. At a glance, the Pilot Sport Endurance wows with its unique new tread pattern, but there's a lot more to the tire than looks. Not only was the tire designed for serious grip, it was also engineered for improved consistency, durability, and better warm-up performance as a driver works to get a new set of tires up to temperature.
Sustainability is another one of Michelin's major goals across the company, and the Pilot Sport Endurance is notable for being made with 50% recycled and renewable material. This overall push for sustainability also extends to IMSA competition itself, with the sanctioning body introducing new awards for sustainable racing, which include race teams looking to use as few tires as possible across a given race. For now, the Pilot Sport Endurance might only be found in top-level sports car racing, but don't be surprised to see its technology trickle down to future Michelin road tires.