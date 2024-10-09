What License Do You Need To Operate Heavy Caterpillar Trucks And Machinery?

It seems anywhere you look in a budding city, Caterpillar or CAT has its trucks hard at working hard. From new communities to expanded roadways, the CAT brand has remained integral to the evolution of even the smallest towns. It may inspire some to want to get in on the construction game or even rent one of the yellow behemoths for an extensive commercial or home development project. Renting heavy trucks or machinery is made quite easy via CAT's official website, so why not jump on the opportunity? After all, CAT even notes that its rental equipment is best for short-term jobs and new construction businesses.

Before you even consider jumping behind the wheel of one of these earthmovers, though, you'll want to ensure you're even legally able to drive one. It's maybe been a while since you secured a standard driver's license, so you may not immediately remember the restrictions imposed. For example, a basic license allows you to drive passenger vehicles that weigh less than 26,000 lbs. However, much of CAT's available equipment comes in way over that weight limit, such as the 1.38 million lb 797F large mining truck, which has an engine alone that weighs 51,000 lbs.

If you're looking to rent any of Caterpillar's heavy equipment, it's likely you'll need a CDL (Commercial Driver's License) classification. However, that's not universally true, as there are a few caveats and scenarios where a CDL may not be required, or you'll need a specific class of CDL.

