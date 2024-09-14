Caterpillar Skid Steers Vs Compact Track Loaders – What's The Difference?

If you work in an industry such as landscaping, road construction, or demolition, your tasks go well beyond the capabilities of a shovel or sledgehammer. When tough tasks require the extra oomph of machinery, a few of the common choices are skid steers and compact track loaders from Caterpillar, the same company that's been in the news recently for a viral but fake image of its branded pickup. According to Fact.MR.com, global skid steers are expected to reach a market value of $3.04 billion by 2033. Since these two vehicles are close in size and perform a lot of the same duties, what features set these rugged workhorses apart? The main differences come down to wheels, weight, and cost.

Skid steers roll around on four knobby tires, whereas a compact track loader features rubber tracks, making it appear more like a small tank. Wheels are lighter in weight than tracks, making transportation to a job site easier with a skid steer. In terms of price, skid steers are often less expensive than track loaders for projects with a leaner budget. Skid steer and compact track loaders are on the smaller size of heavy industry equipment in comparison with other Caterpillar machinery, like the C175-20 mining truck — one of the best examples of the world's biggest engines that are truly massive.