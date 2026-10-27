5 Downsides Of Mild Hybrids (MHEVs) You Should Know Before Buying

The world of electrified cars these days is the broadest it's ever been. Buyers can pick from EVs, conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and now even mild hybrids, a category that has spread across the industry and can be found in all types of cars. If you've seen a badge reading "eTorque," "EQ Boost," or simply "48V" on a car you're considering, there's a good chance you were looking at one too.

MHEV stands for mild hybrid electric vehicle. Unlike a traditional hybrid, a mild hybrid can't drive on electric power alone. It uses a small electric motor, usually a belt-driven or integrated starter-generator, to assist the gasoline engine. It's backed by a compact battery that serves more like a helping hand, rather than a second powertrain that can take over.

Early systems did little more than shut the engine off at red lights at very low speeds and restart it a bit more smoothly. Modern setups built around 48V electrical systems do far more. They can fill in torque gaps while the turbo spools up, let the engine switch off while coasting down the highway, and power accessories without tasking the engine.

Mild hybrids can deliver smoother stop-start, a more responsive throttle, and fuel economy gains, all without the plugs, big battery packs, or price jumps that come with full hybrids and PHEVs. However, that's only half the story. Before you sign on the dotted line, there are some downsides of MHEVs you should know before buying.