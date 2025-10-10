Toyota Is Calling Out Automakers For Stretching The Definition Of 'Hybrid'

As mentioned, a traditional hybrid vehicle relies on both a combustion engine and an electric motor to operate. In this case, the two work in tandem, with the electric motor thrusting the car forward at low speeds and the combustion engine taking over at higher speeds. Some even come packed with two motors that act as a variable transmission. Overall, their voltage can range anywhere from 100 to 600 volts, depending on the car model in question. They also utilize regenerative braking to keep the battery charged up. This involves the kinetic energy of the vehicle running the motor backwards, which generates electrical energy within and replenishes the battery when slowing down.

Meanwhile, 48-volt assisted vehicles, often labeled as "mild hybrids," are a bit different. These vehicles don't rely solely on their electric motor for acceleration, with the battery simply there to support the combustion engine at low speeds or when starting. They take advantage of regenerative braking as well to keep the battery charged up. Toyota, the maker of several reliable hybrid rides, doesn't even market 48-volt assisted vehicles as hybrids. Instead, they're given the "V-Active" label. On the whole, their performance improvements are negligible compared to standard hybrids, with their fuel economy being a far less noticeable improvement compared to full hybrids over regular gas vehicles.

Evidently, there are some deviations between mild hybrids and full hybrids in terms of function and performance, hence the two different labels. Still, it remains to be seen if any automakers will take Toyota's remarks about the former vehicles and their advertising to heart and make changes.