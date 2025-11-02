Study Shows Plug-In Hybrids May Produce Similar Amounts Of Pollution As Gas Vehicles

A recent study shows that plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, also known as PHEVs, produce nearly as much pollution as the gasoline-powered vehicles they are ultimately intended to replace. This study was performed by Transport & Environment (T&E), whose team includes, according to the website, "Europe's leading advocates for clean transport & energy."

What does PHEV actually mean? A PHEV is a vehicle with a hybrid powertrain, along with an externally rechargeable battery that allows the vehicle to travel a limited distance, somewhere between 25 and 58 miles, purely on electric power. Once that the battery's capacity has been used up, the vehicle can then switch over to run like a conventional gas-powered vehicle for as long as its fuel lasts.

The intended use case for PHEVs was for them to be charged them every night, letting them use battery power for most or all of their daily driving needs, while falling back on their gasoline engines when their batteries were depleted, but this is not what happened. The T&E study found that instead of PHEVs traveling 84% of their miles under electric power, it was actually only 27%, meaning that the PHEVs were likely not charged every night, turning them into internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that pollute as much as any other ICE vehicle.

Another issue was that in electric mode, these vehicles had insufficient power, requiring their ICE engines to assist the electric motor for one-third of their electric only driving. This increased the pollution produced by the vehicle while also increasing owners' gasoline costs.