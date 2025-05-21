How Far Can The EZ-60 Go On A Single Charge? Here's What Mazda Has To Say
The Mazda EZ-60 is made in China and is a result of Mazda's joint venture with the Chinese automaker Changan. It was revealed at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in April of 2025. The EZ-60 is the second vehicle to be developed by Changan Mazda, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025. It will be sold as both a pure EV, and as an extended range electric vehicle, otherwise known as an EREV. The vehicle will go into production in China later in 2025.
The range of the Mazda EZ-60 will vary, based on the propulsion system of the variant chosen. The range of the EZ-60 EV is expected to be approximately 600 km (372.8 miles), while the range of the EZ-60 EREV is expected to be more than 1,000 km (621.4 miles). Keep in mind that both of these numbers are based on the Chinese Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle, or CLTC rating system.
Generally speaking, the CLTC is the most optimistic of all current rating systems, which also include WLTP and EPA estimates. The EPA-estimated range figures are the closest to reality, while those CLTC numbers tend to come in at around 35% higher than EPA estimates. So, if we are translating the CLTC estimates to a more realistic EPA-rated range, the EZ-60 EV would come in around 242 miles and the EZ-60 EREV would provide about 404 miles of range. The EZ-60 actually competes pretty well with the Tesla Model Y on price, range, and performance.
What else do we know about the Mazda EZ-60?
The Mazda EZ-60 is a two-row, five-seater SUV, similar to the CX-50 Hybrid. It features a design language that displays a variety of recognizable Mazda exterior styling cues, including the shape of the front grille, the lowered roofline, and the black cladding around the wheel wells. The hood includes a passageway for air at its front edge that improves the vehicle's aerodynamics and reduces power consumption at cruising speeds.
As you move inside, the interior is dominated by a 26.45-inch 5K display to the right of the steering wheel, while the driver is treated to a 3D heads-up display showing range, speed and other key stats and functions. The screen treatment follows into the upper parts of the doors, where small inset video screens act as the side rearview mirrors. A 23-speaker, 3D sound system is included, with headrest speakers that let the driver and front-seat passenger listen to two different types of music.
The EZ-60 is a rear-wheel drive vehicle with 50:50 weight distribution for the EREV model and 47:53 for the EV version. Suspension is by struts at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear, supported by electronically-controlled shock absorbers that Mazda claims will "provide Jinba-ittai driving — a sense of horse and rider as one," just like its MX-5 Miata sports car does. The EZ-60 rides on 21-inch wheels shod with 255/40R21 tires.