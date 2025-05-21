How Far Can The EZ-60 Go On A Single Charge? Here's What Mazda Has To Say

The Mazda EZ-60 is made in China and is a result of Mazda's joint venture with the Chinese automaker Changan. It was revealed at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in April of 2025. The EZ-60 is the second vehicle to be developed by Changan Mazda, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025. It will be sold as both a pure EV, and as an extended range electric vehicle, otherwise known as an EREV. The vehicle will go into production in China later in 2025.

The range of the Mazda EZ-60 will vary, based on the propulsion system of the variant chosen. The range of the EZ-60 EV is expected to be approximately 600 km (372.8 miles), while the range of the EZ-60 EREV is expected to be more than 1,000 km (621.4 miles). Keep in mind that both of these numbers are based on the Chinese Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle, or CLTC rating system.

Generally speaking, the CLTC is the most optimistic of all current rating systems, which also include WLTP and EPA estimates. The EPA-estimated range figures are the closest to reality, while those CLTC numbers tend to come in at around 35% higher than EPA estimates. So, if we are translating the CLTC estimates to a more realistic EPA-rated range, the EZ-60 EV would come in around 242 miles and the EZ-60 EREV would provide about 404 miles of range. The EZ-60 actually competes pretty well with the Tesla Model Y on price, range, and performance.

