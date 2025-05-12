Mazda EZ-60 Vs. Tesla Model Y: What's The Difference In Price, Range, & Performance?
Mazda may have had a forgettable start with its EV journey in the U.S., but that hasn't stopped the company from pursuing its EV car plans elsewhere. In April 2025, at the 21st Shanghai Auto Show, Japanese automobile major Mazda revealed its new electric crossover SUV called the Mazda EZ-60. This vehicle is the second electric car (after the Mazda EZ-6) to come out of Mazda's wedlock with Chinese electric car major Changan. The companies operate as the Changan Mazda Motor Corporation in China's highly competitive electric car market, where it has to battle it out not only with strong homegrown players like BYD and Wuling but also with Tesla, which still has a significant presence in the country.
The newly announced Mazda EZ-60 is a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y, which — as of March 2025 — was the best-selling car in China. The fact that the EZ-60 is designed to compete with the Model Y can be understood by glancing at the dimensions of both vehicles: The Model Y is 4790 mm long, 1920mm wide, and 1624mm tall in comparison to the EZ-60 which is 4850 mm long, 1935mm wide, and 1620 mm tall. However, there's one major change on the EZ-60 that makes the car quite different from the Tesla Model Y.
Mazda offers the EZ-60 in two variants: an electric-only BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) option in addition to a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) variant, quite unlike the Tesla, which is a pure battery electric vehicle. Let's take a closer look at the other things that are different on the Mazda EZ-60 compared to the Tesla Model Y.
Mazda EZ-60 vs. Tesla Model Y Range: Performance and range compared
Mazda expects the battery-electric variant of the EZ-60 to have a driving range of around 600 km (372 miles). The PHEV model has it a lot better, thanks to its expected range of more than 1000 km (621 miles) on a single charge and a tank full of gas. In comparison, the Tesla Model Y long-range all-wheel drive variant offers an EPA estimated range of 327 miles, which — at least on paper — falls short of the Mazda EZ-60's claim.
That being said, what is important to note is that the Tesla Model Y has been around for a long time (in both the U.S. and China), and data surrounding its real-life range is already out in the public domain. The EZ-60's range claims — as of now, are just that — claims. With Mazda planning to launch the EZ-60 in China later in 2025, we should get an idea about the vehicle's real-life range soon. Access to charging ports should not be a major issue for Mazda in China, where most manufacturers — including Tesla — use the Chinese GB/T charging standard.
The U.S. spec 2025 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD variant claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds and a top speed of up to 125 mph. The performance figures for the Mazda EZ-60 have not yet been officially announced by the company. However, reports indicate that the EZ-60 is closely related to another EV from Changan — the Deepal S07 — which has been on sale in China for a while and that the PHEV version of the EZ-60 will combine a 72 kW, 1.5l engine with a 190 kW electric motor as well as a 31.73 kWh battery. Specific details about the electric-only variant of the EZ-60 remain under wraps.
Mazda EZ-60 vs. Tesla Model Y pricing and availability: Which one's cheaper?
Even though the Mazda EZ-60 has just been announced in China, it has evoked substantial interest from the Chinese auto buyer. Reports indicate that the EZ-60 managed an impressive 10,000 orders in 24 hours right after the vehicle was showcased at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. This is despite the fact that Mazda has yet to officially announce the prices for the vehicle in China.
Even though we do not have an official price tag for the Mazda EZ-60 yet, based on the pricing of the closely related sibling — the Deepal S07 — expectations are that the EZ-60 could be priced between 149,900 – 197,900 yuan in China. This translates to a very attractive $20,400 – $26,930 USD price tag. Unfortunately, Mazda hasn't revealed any plans to bring the EZ-60 to the U.S. market. Additionally, given the new tariffs imposed by the current U.S. government, the EZ-60 — despite its low Chinese price tag — may no longer be an attractive purchase in the U.S. even if somehow makes it to the country.
Moving to the Tesla Model Y, Tesla's U.S. website currently lists the Model Y with a price tag of $50,990 without the $7500 Federal Tax Credit. In China, where these cars will be sold alongside each other, the Tesla Model Y starts at 263,500 yuan ($36,238) for the RWD version and $313,500 yuan ($43,000) for the AWD version. Needless to say, the Mazda EZ-60 is expected to be competitively priced against the Tesla Model Y in China.