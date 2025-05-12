Mazda EZ-60 Vs. Tesla Model Y: What's The Difference In Price, Range, & Performance?

Mazda may have had a forgettable start with its EV journey in the U.S., but that hasn't stopped the company from pursuing its EV car plans elsewhere. In April 2025, at the 21st Shanghai Auto Show, Japanese automobile major Mazda revealed its new electric crossover SUV called the Mazda EZ-60. This vehicle is the second electric car (after the Mazda EZ-6) to come out of Mazda's wedlock with Chinese electric car major Changan. The companies operate as the Changan Mazda Motor Corporation in China's highly competitive electric car market, where it has to battle it out not only with strong homegrown players like BYD and Wuling but also with Tesla, which still has a significant presence in the country.

The newly announced Mazda EZ-60 is a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y, which — as of March 2025 — was the best-selling car in China. The fact that the EZ-60 is designed to compete with the Model Y can be understood by glancing at the dimensions of both vehicles: The Model Y is 4790 mm long, 1920mm wide, and 1624mm tall in comparison to the EZ-60 which is 4850 mm long, 1935mm wide, and 1620 mm tall. However, there's one major change on the EZ-60 that makes the car quite different from the Tesla Model Y.

Mazda offers the EZ-60 in two variants: an electric-only BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) option in addition to a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) variant, quite unlike the Tesla, which is a pure battery electric vehicle. Let's take a closer look at the other things that are different on the Mazda EZ-60 compared to the Tesla Model Y.

