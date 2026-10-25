These 11 Extreme All Terrain Vehicles Can Go Just About Anywhere
One of my favorite things to do in life is to keep going when the pavement ends. The pursuit of off-road adventure has led me to many interesting and far flung places, from the bottom of Mexico's Copper Canyon to the top of Vatnajokull glacier in Iceland. It also led me to making my hobby my profession, and before writing about machines and travel, I was the general manager of one of the Southeast's premier off-road vehicle upfitters.
Along the way I have learned, often to my chagrin, that there are limits to what a vehicle can achieve with basic aftermarket upgrades like a mild lift and a light bar, and that there are environments that eat 33-inch tires for breakfast. The following list is bereft of those mall crawlers and soft roaders that pervade the paved parking lots of parks, trail heads, and school car rider lines.
Instead, we will be having a look at some truly extreme all-terrain vehicles. These machines feature over-engineered mechanicals, specialized drive trains, low PSI tires, tracks, and even in some cases amphibious hulls, as well as other capabilities that make molehills out of mountains. These absolute units can traverse terrain that you would normally fly over, happily taking on such daunting challenges as deep Siberian mud, glacial ice sheets, vertical rock walls, and even open water.
The Sherp
Many off-road enthusiasts will immediately recognize the almost cartoonish silhouette of this Ukrainian-designed beast, with its massive closely spaced tires. Its boxed body and steel belly provide a strong watertight build, with flip-up windshield and side windows providing ventilation and visibility.
The Sherp Pro features relatively compact dimensions for a machine with tires that come in at 70 inches tall — it's just 133 inches long, with a height and width of 99 inches. The tires of the Sherp serve as the suspension system as well. They operate at ultra low pressure, and feature an on-the-move inflation system to allow the operator to inflate or deflate them as the terrain demands.
Skid steering forgoes the normal steering wheel, and allows the Sherp to have a turning radius of just over 8 feet. The watertight hull and large tires allow it to float over mud, snow, and water, the tires' size should make the transition from water onto ice easily manageable, preventing the Sherp from becoming stranded in frozen rivers. This vehicle is powered by a range of small diesel engines from Hyundai, Doosan, or Kubota, and can burn a relatively miserly 2-3 liters of fuel per hour of operation. Its almost two feet of ground clearance, giant tires, and flat belly allow it to climb over obstacles up to a meter in diameter.
The Mercedes Benz Unimog
This isn't your grandpa's E-class, or even your well-to-do cousin's flashy electric G-Wagon. The Universal-Motor-Gerat, or Unimog as it has come to be known, is an off-road heavyweight designed to handle military service with the German Bundeswehr. However, outside of the military, it has found acclaim as an extremely capable off-road platform with go-anywhere capability.
The Unimog can be customized endlessly, making it a favorite of commercial outfits that need to deliver people and cargo to remote, austere environments. Private owners and off-road enthusiasts outfit them for trail work and overlanding duties, where they can be customized to function as off-road RVs.
One of the Unimog's best loved features is its massive ground clearance, thanks to portal axles. The heavy duty portals allow it to ford water more than 3 feet deep. Paired that with its ability to climb 45-degree slopes, and you have a machine that can handle some pretty tough obstacles with confidence. Unimogs are set up to handle extreme temperatures, both of the arctic cold and scorching desert varieties. Three individually engageable differentials, a twisty chassis, and off-road ABS allows this big Benz to deliver power from its industrial four-cylinder motor to the dirt no matter how uneven the route.
The Gibbs Quadski
Gibbs Sport Amphibians has pioneered an off-road niche all its own with its high-speed amphibious tech. While a number of machines out there can make their way through water at a turtle's pace before rolling back onto dry land, the Quadski has a better party trick. This is an off-road vehicle that moves like a jet ski in the water, turning in a performance that is definitely more dolphin than turtle.
The secret to the Quadski's speed lies not only in its potent water jet propulsion, which cranks out a surprising 140 hp, but in its retractable wheel system. The operator drives the Quadski into the water like an ATV, and then the Quadski lifts its retractable wheels up and way with the push of a button, clearing the water and drastically reducing the drag normally experienced by amphibious vehicles. Once retracted, a twist of the throttle gets the rider up on plane and on their way to the vehicle's truly respectable 45 mph top speed.
Before you pull out your wallet, Speedo, and motocross helmet to go hunting for your nearest dealer, brace for disappointment. Gibbs no longer produces the Quadski. However, it is still supporting sold units, available on the used market, with parts and support.
Arctic Trucks modified Toyota 4x4
Far to the north, at the edge of the world, you can find heavily modified vehicles roaming vast expanses of icy windswept terrain. These vehicles are produced by the doughty Icelandic engineers at Arctic Trucks, and customized to take on expedition-level off-road challenges through snow, sand, mud and rock that would send some very capable vehicles back to their garages to wait for better weather and a trail to be blazed.
Arctic Trucks supplies parts and kits to modify existing vehicles, but also produces ready to roll upfitted vehicles sought out by drivers, expedition teams, and companies. Especially capable is the company's take on the Toyota Land Cruiser.
Already legendarily capable when they leave the Toyota factory, the Land Cruisers as modified by Arctic Trucks become beasts. Upfitted with massive 44-Inch ultra-low pressure tires and upgraded suspension components, these trucks are suited for places like Antartica, Greenland, Iceland, and Arctic Canada. They feature remote air control to each tire independently. Engine components, transmission, and fuel tanks all feature heating units for extremely cold weather operation. If you need even more capability, Arctic Trucks also converts Toyota Hilux trucks into six-wheeled monsters that can function as a base camp on your next trek across Arctic sea ice.
Argo 8x8
Extreme off-road vehicles do not actually have to be particularly large and powerful, or feature especially complex systems to tackle extreme terrain. The Argo 8x8 started as an ugly duckling in the ATV industry and it has developed into a classic with a cult following. Fans look past its funky bathtub-with-tires vibe to see the true off-road beauty that occurs when form is thrown to the side in favor of function. The Argo 8x8's primary feature that really sets it apart from other ATVs is its gear-driven eight-wheel drive, which enables terrain-conquering performance.
Its compact size, lightweight hull and eight off-road tires allow it to float over snow, mud, and even water. When extra grip is needed, the Argo can be equipped with optional tracks, and when the elements get too tough to bear, there are available cab systems to offer rudimentary shelter to the occupants.
The low pressure tires mounted on beadlocks are kept at approximately 2 PSI, allowing them to act as a suspension and soak up the bumps dealt out by terrain. The Argo's tank-style skid steering gives it a very tight turning radius, though according to Motortrend, sudden maneuvers can feel jerky and toss occupants around. However, its favorite party trick is its amphibious capability, with its tires' treads providing enough momentum to swim slowly across water that would stop the fun in a conventional off-road vehicle.
MT-LB
Not to be outdone by its peers around the off-road world, the Soviet Union waded into the extreme vehicle fray during the Cold War with the tracked MT-LB, nicknamed the "steel cockroach" for its low, bug-like silhouette, as well as for having been produced in such vast numbers that it was seemingly impossible to destroy them all. Equipped with a variety of engines, armaments, and instruments over the years, this vehicle was produced in the tens of thousands and exported widely.
Originally built as a utility tractor that could navigate sodden tundra and undeveloped wilderness during geological resource exploration missions in Russia's far north, the potential of MT-LB to do other work soon became apparent. It was quickly repurposed to pull field artillery and supplies across muddy battlefields.
The MT-LB's usefulness has made it a common sight across Eurasia, particularly in former Soviet bloc states, wherever sticky mud and sodden bogs threaten to consume both men and machines. Its flat roof and boxy steel build lends itself to easy modifications, allowing for dozens of different variants to be produced over the decades, armed in almost every conceivable way. To this day the vehicle also still fills a battlefield role, with both sides of the Russia-Ukraine War fielding upgraded and modernized variants, while older de-militarized versions are passed around on the world's used markets, where they are pressed into service as rugged transport vehicles in non-permissive environments.
Howe & Howe Ripsaw
On the other end of the tracked vehicle spectrum is the heavily custom, practically bespoke, personal luxury tank that is the Howe & Howe Ripsaw. This is one of Hollywood's favorite tanks, a popular source of social media content, the darling of Saudi princes, and the plaything of well-heeled millionaires who like to get out there and fling some dirt.
The Ripsaw is a roaring monster that pushes the envelope of tracked vehicle performance. Billed by its manufacturer as the fastest dual-tracked vehicle on the planet, the Ripsaw got its start in life as a test bed and competitor in U.S. Defense Department programs looking into the future of tracked mobility. Although it never made it into military service, its development caught the eye of the public while appearing at shows and events, as well as well-to-do clients who could afford to have a Ripsaw custom built to suit their need for an absurdly fast tracked vehicle.
The Ripsaw develops the power it needs to lay down record-setting speeds with a potent Duramax diesel engine, which, depending on the customers specifications, can produce up to 700 lb-ft of torque. Paired with its high-strength construction, and a proprietary suspension system that cushions occupants from the forces generated when catching air in a tank, this is not just an off-road curiosity — it is a test bed for future tank and unmanned systems development.
Rezvani Hercules 6x6
Another entry into the nascent field of extreme off-road luxury, the Rezvani Hercules features six-wheel drive and the rugged good looks of a car show off-road concept vehicle come to life. If its matchbox coolness was not enough to catch buyers' interest, the Herc also rocks enough armor and protective tech to be just the thing if your errands take you through a battlefield or two, or your business rivals include the likes of Dr Evil.
A supercharged 6.2-liter V8 puts the power to the big off-road tires. Massive axles ensure the power is delivered to the bullet-resistant rubber, and push the truck's capabilities into a zone usually reserved for mine-resistant ambush-protected military vehicles. However, its high end paint options and luxurious interior space ensure it will not be confused with mere army surplus, despite having equipment on board that would make some military units jealous.
Thermal vision, night vision and, of course, EMP protection means owners can feel pretty certain that they will arrive at their destination despite any opposition they may encounter, and look cool doing it. The Rezvanni Hercules is available with 1,000 hp, Fox suspension, and high intensity LED lighting and will only set you back just a $259,000 (to start) if you are considering adding it to your collection.
Foremost Terra Bus
I can hear you saying that luxury tanks are great, and EMP resistance is pretty cool, but what if my extreme terrain needs include bringing along a few dozen of my friends and colleagues. Not to worry, Foremost has what you need with its big bad bus.
This off-road transport combines the people-moving abilities of a bus with the terrain crossing tenacity of a rabid polar bear. Built for industrial customers in a broad range of austere and forbidding environments, from Canadian Arctic tundra to Antarctic research stations, these massive off-road transporters feature gigantic, pneumatic, low ground pressure tires that prevent these monsters from bogging down into soft terrain despite the combined weight of themselves and their passengers and cargo.
Foremost manufacturers its Terra Bus in its Alberta, Canada facilities to the specifications requested by their customers. The Terra Bus, which features all wheel drive, heavy duty off road bumpers, high output heaters, powerful LED lighting and escape hatches can be configured to carry up to 56 passengers across remote winter terrain. Customers have included ice field tour operators and scientists who need to access remote arctic or antarctic locations.
Hägglunds BV206 Bandvagn
Another off-road behemoth built for industries that operate in the harshest terrain, the Bandvagn BV206 features a unique articulating design that provides incredible traction. The vehicle consists of two segments. Forward is the cab that houses the driver and five passengers, while behind this cab, connected via a coupling that transfers power to the rear set of tracks, is another cab that can house up to eleven passengers.
This dual-cab arrangement, with power delivered to all four treads, allows it to take on bog land, soft tundra, and loose snow with ease, even while hauling a heavy load of cargo or people. Its hulls are linked by a hydraulic system that not only keeps power going to all tracks continuously, but aids in keeping traction on uneven surfaces. The Bandvagn can climb a hill with a slope exceeding 30 degrees, and can traverse a hill side that is over 45 degrees without rolling.
Despite its massive size, the vehicle apparently creates less ground pressure than a human footfall. Designed in the '70s to conquer northern Sweden's bogs, waterways, and snow, it also features amphibious capabilities. Its impressive performance in rough and snowy terrain has led to thousands being manufactured with clients ranging from private industry to the U.S. Army, who supplies them to its Arctic forces.
Rock bouncer
Among the specialty items produced by off-road shops like the one I enjoyed pretending to work at while shamelessly playing around are the rock bouncers. The basic formula for these custom buggies consists of taking a purpose-built chromoly tube chassis, cramming in one of the most powerful V8 engines you can find, and adding massive double-triangulated long-travel suspensions and giant, aggressive off road rubber tires.
So equipped, rock bouncers can ascend nearly vertical rock faces and hillsides that would have mountain goats looking for a detour. The technique for hustling one up a rocky Appalachian hillside is not subtle: Just point it uphill, stand on the accelerator, yell "hey ya'll, watch this!", and fly up the mountain in a spray of dirt, gravel, and debris. You'll either hit the top or come rolling ignominiously down. The big power output and springy suspension causes the vehicles to bounce and surge like an enraged beast careening off of obstacles, and provides the basis for the name "rock bouncers."
These units have evolved from eccentric off-road shop projects to big business, with organized competitions and steadily escalating budgets accelerating the pursuit of the shortest way to the top of the hill. Competitions are now streamed and televised, sponsorships offer big payouts, and fans line the hillsides to watch as these agile and powerful machines climb up the cliff face.