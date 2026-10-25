These 11 Extreme All Terrain Vehicles Can Go Just About Anywhere

One of my favorite things to do in life is to keep going when the pavement ends. The pursuit of off-road adventure has led me to many interesting and far flung places, from the bottom of Mexico's Copper Canyon to the top of Vatnajokull glacier in Iceland. It also led me to making my hobby my profession, and before writing about machines and travel, I was the general manager of one of the Southeast's premier off-road vehicle upfitters.

Along the way I have learned, often to my chagrin, that there are limits to what a vehicle can achieve with basic aftermarket upgrades like a mild lift and a light bar, and that there are environments that eat 33-inch tires for breakfast. The following list is bereft of those mall crawlers and soft roaders that pervade the paved parking lots of parks, trail heads, and school car rider lines.

Instead, we will be having a look at some truly extreme all-terrain vehicles. These machines feature over-engineered mechanicals, specialized drive trains, low PSI tires, tracks, and even in some cases amphibious hulls, as well as other capabilities that make molehills out of mountains. These absolute units can traverse terrain that you would normally fly over, happily taking on such daunting challenges as deep Siberian mud, glacial ice sheets, vertical rock walls, and even open water.