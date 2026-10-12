Mercedes' Electric G-Class Is Ridiculous On Paper, But What About In The Real World?

When I said yes to testing the all-electric Mercedes-Benz G 580, I did so pretty enthusiastically. I expected it to be exceedingly competent and lavish — sounds like a fun way to spend a week if you ask me — but I also figured the EV would compromise on some of the purity of the experience provided by the gas-powered model.

I've tested gas-powered G-Class SUVs (also known as G-Wagens) in the past, which similarly offered an upscale driving experience and unshakable confidence on the toughest terrain. Those experiences are what gave me so much confidence in the G-Wagen, no matter what was powering it, but I didn't expect the G 580 would have so much charm.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Like its gas-powered counterparts, the G 580 is built with luxury and off-road capability in mind, and it succeeds at supplying both in abundance. But this big, boxy EV delivered on all the same promises of the gas G-Wagen and delivered on a few of its own. It gave me a sense of silent opulence to go along with the old-school styling, without any sort of reduction in quality. Like any version of the G-Wagen, the G 580 made all this opulence available at a pretty high price. And there are a few compromises to make if you want to use it as a regular daily-driven SUV, but there's an argument that it's worth the price, and the small sacrifices made along the way.