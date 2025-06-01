9 Weird Amphibious Cars You Probably Haven't Heard Of

Typically, we distinguish between our modes of transportation: some go in the air, some go over or under water, and some fly through the air. However, we've also managed to combine a two of those, and the result is amphibious vehicles. We define "amphibious cars" as vehicles with four wheels that can seat passengers, and they can operate on land and on water without needing extensive changing of parts or other modifications. They simply work in both environments without much fuss. These vehicles gained prominence throughout World War II. And with units like the Volkswagen Schwimmwagen, soon, the idea of a car that could work on land and sea became very popular. Side note: one of the most popular cars on this list, the Amphicar, was made by the same man who invented the Schwimmwagen for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Now, the cars on this list are either production vehicles or limited-run models that were significant for some reason: being really fast, genuinely affordable, or just quirky. Just a note — we have deliberately excluded military and non-civilian vehicles like Japan's amphibious tank, and the U.S. military amphibious assault ships, as virtually every one of those is not commercial. And to that end, a lot more amphibious cars have been released since the middle of the 1900s, including some really odd ones. Here are 10 of the weirdest ones we could find: