Breaking Boundaries: The History Of Japan's Floating Amphibious Tank

For all their firepower, defensive utility, and all-around menacing power on the battlefield, tanks have some debilitating weaknesses. For one thing, the maintenance and supplies required by a large tank division can be a logistical nightmare, and anti-tank weaponry fielded by ground forces can be an incredibly cost-effective way to take them out of commission (even with advanced defenses such as the Trophy system in place).

They also tend to be rather situational in terms of how and where they can be deployed. The great size and weight of the average main battle tank renders it impractical to use in difficult terrain. However, it's now been more than a century since the tank made its combat debut during the Battle of the Somme in September 1916, and these devastating machines have seen countless design innovations in all that time.

One of the most astonishing, as a concept alone, was the development of the amphibious tank. The Japanese were among the pioneers of the non-water-averse tank. How did they do it, and how did the resulting machines perform? Here's a look at the development of the Japanese floating tank, what it could do, and what became of it.

[Featured image by Imperial Japanese Navy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]