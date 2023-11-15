Mitsubishi's War Machine: The Type 10 Tank

It's been nearly 80 years since tanks took over the various battlegrounds of World War II and, needless to say, a lot has changed since then. Even the tanks in World War II evolved a lot over the course of the war, with machines that rose to the top of their ranks at the time — both as part of the Allies and as part of the Axis powers.

Today, they have evolved much further in terms of speed, design, reliability, technology, and destructive power. One of today's tanks that first emerged in 2012 was a long time in the making, and is Mitsubishi's Type 10. As the main battle tank in Japan's arsenal, the Type 10 is designed for the country it defends.

With wildly varying terrain across the island nation, Japan needed a tank that could handle anything the island threw at it, and provide the firepower needed to defend its borders. That's why it's a medium tank compared with some of the larger tanks around the world, but it still packs a huge punch while remaining nimble and quick. These are some of the specs and systems that make Japan's Type 10 tank a force to be reckoned with.