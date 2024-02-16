5 Of Hollywood's Most Unrealistic Depictions Of Tanks

When you are making a feature film, there will always be some creative license needed to be taken when depicting certain professions, tasks, and worlds. These are mediums for storytelling, and story and character should always take precedence over the actual accuracy of a certain thing in the world. Filmmakers spend hours and hours researching whatever their film might be about — be it running a newspaper, maintaining a farm, or engaging in international espionage — but at the end of the day, the rules can be broken if something serves a greater dramatic, thematic, or aesthetic purpose.

Weaponry in films may have the greatest variance in how accurately they are depicted in the film than anything else, from their mechanics to the damage they cause, and perhaps more than anything, the film has shaped our cultural understanding of weaponry. While this is primarily about guns, it also extends out to something like military tanks, a staple of many war and action films. You may not think films can stretch the realism of something that large, which we all basically understand how it works, but Hollywood has taken some wild swings with tanks that could never happen in real life. That isn't to say these fanciful depictions of tanks are bad. They just give the audience a false sense of what these machines are actually like in the world.