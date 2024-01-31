Everything To Know About The Soviet T-70 Tank

When you say "tank," most would think of large lumbering beasts like the German Tiger tank or the Russian KV-1. However, military powers also extensively use small tanks like the American M3 Stuart and the British Light Tank Mk VI. These light tanks don't have massive guns or heavy armor to face off against other armored vehicles. Nevertheless, they were still essential equipment used for reconnaissance, harassing enemy troops, and sometimes as infantry support.

When the Germans invaded the Soviet Union, the latter had to increase its military-industrial output to face the onslaught. While the T-34 was eventually produced in great numbers, that wasn't the case during the early years of Operation Barbarossa.

The Soviet Union had to exert extreme effort to produce tanks to counter Hitler. However, while they were trying to ramp up production of the T-34, not every factory could accommodate its size. To utilize smaller production facilities, the Soviets decided to build the T-70 light tank.

[Featured image by One half 3544 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]