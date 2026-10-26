5 Of The Best Fighter Jets Flown By The US Air Force

The United States Air Force (USAF) began as a division of the U.S. Army known as the United States Army Air Forces. In 1947, the branch separated to become the USAF. Since that time, the USAF has flown a lot of different types of aircraft, from transport planes like the massive C-5M Super Galaxy to a variety of helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, fighter jets, bombers, and more. Today, the USAF continues to dominate global air power with a massive fleet of impressive aircraft, many of which are fighter jets.

That said, modern fighter jets are typically multirole aircraft that perform ground-attack and bombing functions. Aircraft like the legendary A-10 Thunderbolt II aren't considered fighter jets and are instead known as attack aircraft. Regardless, there remain a ton of excellent fighter jets that the USAF has operated since its inception, and several stand out among the rest. The fighters that led the way during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, and the conflicts of the 21st century all played their part, and many were outstanding aircraft.

There are plenty that don't rise to the level of being considered the best, though most of the fighter jets flown by the USAF over the decades have been exceptional military machines that performed well in arduous operations all over the world. Each of these five fighter jets represents the best that the USAF has operated over the decades, and many are representative of the service itself. They remain iconic of the branch and are well known for their maneuverability, speed, and lethality.