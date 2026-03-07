This American Fighter Jet Has Never Lost An In-Air Battle, But Was Just Shot Down

The McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle is, without a doubt, one of the most recognizable and accomplished American jet fighters ever to fly. First developed in the late 1960s before entering service in the early 1970s, the F-15 has now been in action for over 50 years, and despite its age, it continues to be an important combat aircraft not just for the United States Air Force but for a number of militaries around the world.

During its decades of service, the F-15 has racked up over 100 air-to-air kills and has never once been lost in an air-to-air combat battle. It's an impressive record given how many conflicts the plane has seen action in, and while that distinguished record still stands, it will now have an asterisk next to it. Earlier this week, three American F-15E Strike Eagles were reportedly shot down in a friendly fire accident with a Kuwaiti F/A-18 Hornet.

The incident, which happened during the chaotic opening stages of the Operation Epic Fury conflict with Iran, is still being investigated and fortunately did not result in any deaths or serious injuries, with their crews able to safely eject. It nonetheless represents one of the stranger and more significant friendly fire incidents to happen to the U.S. Air Force in recent years and will be studied closely to determine exactly what went wrong.