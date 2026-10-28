This Kia Is The EV I Tell Everyone To Buy (But This Ford Might Steal Its Thunder)

Let's talk about the missing powertrain before I fully praise the EV6's many virtues. Kia is missing high-performance vehicles pretty broadly across its lineup right now, and where that absence is felt the strongest, for me anyway, is with the EV6 and its discontinued GT model. The EV6 GT used the same powertrain as the shockingly-good Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which meant it put out 641 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

The current EV6 has three different power levels to choose from, starting with the Light trim at 167 hp and 258 lb-ft. Then, there's the Light Long Range, Wind, and GT-Line, all of which come standard with 225 hp on rear-wheel-drive models (torque stays the same at 258). Opt for all-wheel drive, like my GT-Line test car, and that number goes up to 320 hp across the board, though torque is much more impressive at 446 lb-ft.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Launching the GT-Line all-wheel-drive model, while it isn't as exciting as it was in GT models, was definitely done in a rush. Zero to 60 mph is taken care of in 5.0 seconds flat (according to Kia), and there's no scenario where that's not quick enough on a public road. It's a bit of a drop from the 3.25 seconds of the GT, but still satisfying, and more than enough for any dash away from a set of lights.