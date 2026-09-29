The 2026 Kia K5 GT-Line Is Affordable And Looks Great, But I Missed One Key Thing

Kia's SUVs are making lots of headlines these days, with the big Telluride and its much smaller, style-similar sibling, the Seltos book-ending the automaker's large lineup of family-friendly vehicles, both with recent designs. And the SUVs are steadily taking over the lineup, too, with all but three slots at Kia reserved for non-SUVs (just one minivan and two sedans).

Sedans like the 2026 K5, however, still have their place. Eager to drive basically any sedan (it's been a lot of SUVs around here lately), I jumped on the opportunity to test the latest K5.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

On the outside, it's sporty, angular, and even somewhat aggressively styled for a midsize sedan. When it showed up in Kia's Steel Matte Gray color, I was pretty impressed. When I sat inside, it felt modern, well-appointed, and premium to the touch. There's the small issue of not being offered with a hybrid powertrain, which is a bit of a drawback, but I wasn't going to let that get in the way of driving enjoyment, and what's more, the 2026 K5 is still a relatively inexpensive sedan. It has a lot of value on the right trims — even if some rivals are more efficient, the K5 still has a significant amount of appeal.