12 Practical Gadgets That Are Ideal For Fall Camping
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Each season brings its own camping challenges, whether you're using a standard tent or trekking into the backcountry with gear on your back. If you're planning to be outside in fall, though, it can be a particularly tricky season to plan for, with fluctuating weather and less daylight overall. Much of your standard equipment will still be useful, but adding some tech to your setup can help you streamline a few of the issues fall camping can present.
The main focus during these months is staying warm at night and dry throughout the day. Luckily, plenty of camping gadgets can solve problems and help keep you comfortable. Here's a look at 12 great gadgets that can make fall camping even more enjoyable, including popular products built to handle harsher conditions, plus a few unique options.
KingCamp Heated Sleeping Bag
If you don't get a good night's sleep while camping, you'll probably wish you'd stayed home. Especially as temperatures drop in the fall, staying warm all night becomes even more important. Packing extra blankets is always an option, but for tech-powered, reliable warmth, a heated sleeping bag can be well worth the investment. You'll often need something like a small power bank to produce heat, which we'll cover later on in this list.
One of the best-rated heated sleeping bags comes from KingCamp. It doesn't do anything groundbreaking compared to other brands in the segment, but it gets 500 solid scores on Amazon, earning a 4.3 out of five overall. Heating up in just three seconds, KingCamp's FREESPACE 250 can run on a 3.9V 2A, 5V 2A, or 9V 2A power bank.
The brand focuses on providing steady, low-temperature heat throughout the night, and the polyester construction should retain heat well. If it's not too cold, you can heat the bag before getting in so you don't have to keep it plugged in and running all night.
OutIn Nano Espresso Machine
Many of us like to have a morning coffee when camping, no matter the time of year, but it quickly becomes a must when temperatures drop late at night and into the morning. There are a few ways to make sure you get your morning brew, whether you pour it straight into a pot cowboy-style or use a small, manual maker like an AeroPress. However, if you're primarily an espresso drinker who wants a coffee closer to what you can make at home, OutIn may have the answer with one of its smaller gadgets.
OutIn doesn't make many coffee makers, but the ones it does tend to get pretty good scores from owners. For camping in particular, the Nano Espresso Machine stands out, a touch larger than the Mino but still small enough to fit easily in your backpack. It weighs just 670 grams, and the 2,500mAh battery does a lot of heavy lifting, letting you make coffee with both hot and cold water. You might not have access to the latter when camping, but if you do, the brand says it can provide 200 cups on a single charge. It's pricey at $149.99, but nearly 300 five-star owner reviews give us confidence it's worth it.
Fenix HM65R-T Headlamp
Another staple camping gadget that makes your experience a lot easier, if you have one, is a high-quality headlamp. While standard lights and phone flashlights work most of the time, having both hands free with consistent light from a headlamp is unmatched. The market has seen endless products come and go over the years, but right now, Fenix is one of the top brands making specialized headlamps that excel in the backcountry.
Fenix offers several headlamps for different needs, but the HM65R-T stands out as one of the most versatile. With eight light settings, this product is designed with trail running in mind, making it a great choice for hikes or runs instead of staying hunkered down the entire time. The maximum 1600 lumens is also plenty for campsite tasks as it gets dark earlier, so there's no worry there. It can run for 300 hours on a single charge, making it a solid value at $104.95. As for owner satisfaction, this light gets a 4.6-star rating from over 250 reviews, and its magnesium construction also bolsters the gadget's overall strength.
Garmin inReach Mini 3 Plus
Jumping up to a higher price point gets you one of Garmin's coolest products, one that could also come in extremely handy. If you like to go deep into the wilderness, far from civilization, staying in contact with loved ones or emergency services can be a huge weight off your shoulders, and that's what the inReach Mini 3 Plus is designed to do. It's not a wearable like most of Garmin's most popular products, but it's still small and extremely portable.
Priced at $499.99, it's one of the most expensive gadgets on this list by quite some margin. Still, it is widely praised as one of the top choices for a compact satellite communicator, packed with neat features for its size. Using the Iridium network as its core function, it lets you send SOS messages to Garmin's in-house response team 24/7, making it super practical for camping around the clock. It also includes standard messaging and offers a 350-hour battery life, according to the brand. You can unlock more features, like route tracking and photo sharing, by connecting the inReach to Garmin's app on your phone.
EcoFlow River 2 Pro
If you want to bring a lot of gadgets on your next camping trip, you'll need a reliable way to charge them. Charging everything before you leave is always best, but if you're away for a long weekend, a top-tier portable generator can keep everything running. One leading brand in the segment right now is EcoFlow, with the River Pro 2 generator among the best for camping.
This gadget is useful year-round. You can buy the River Pro 2 from major retailers like Home Depot, but not all specs are available everywhere. The larger 800-watt version starts at $368.99, while a smaller 300-watt generator sells for $239. Unsurprisingly, the larger one will last longer, with a 768Wh LiFePO4 battery. This generator also has 11 outlets in total, including AC, USB, and DC ports. The 300-watt option drops this down to six. The variety is still there, though, so it depends on how much you'll be taking with you to decide which capacity will be most worth it.
Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Inflator
Ryobi is hard to beat with its interchangeable battery platform. The ONE+ architecture now covers many of the brand's power tools, each targeting different segments, including drills, leaf blowers, nail guns, and more, which are useful for camping and inflating. There's a good chance something on your list needs blowing up, whether it's a bed, chair, or even a tent, depending on how much space you need. Ryobi's cordless inflator earns its price tag with standout ratings, and it's especially useful if you already own a ONE+ tool from the brand.
If you already have a ONE+ 18V battery from another Ryobi tool, you can use it with this gadget as well. If you don't, Home Depot sells the tool with a battery and charger for $99 as of this writing. Ryobi says this inflator can inflate a queen-sized mattress in just 90 seconds, making it incredibly practical if you sleep on one when camping. It also includes three different nozzles and can deflate just as effectively as it inflates. On Home Depot, owners give it a 4.5 out of five score, with 90 percent of almost 550 ratings recommending the tool.
Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer
While a heated sleeping Bag can help you stay warm while you sleep, staying comfortable when you're setting up or chilling out is just as important. Again, packing thicker clothes will always help; a couple of unusual gadgets can make a big difference. You'll use your hands a lot when camping, so keeping them warm should be a top priority, and Zippos often get high praise.
This is perhaps the most useful gadget on this list for fall camping, and it's also one of the simplest. Fill the main body, then light the catalytic burner unit with a standard lighter for the full effect. You'll also need Zippo lighter fluid, which costs $8 for a 12-ounce can, in addition to the product, which runs from $21 to $36 on Amazon depending on the version.
BioLite AlpenGlow 500 Light
Moving back to practical lighting solutions around your camp, this next gadget is better suited as a stationary source, but you can still carry it if you need it. In outdoor settings, BioLite has built a solid reputation for long-lasting, practical lights. One is the AlpenGlow 500, which weighs just 380 grams, making it portable without sacrificing power. At $79.95, it costs more than some competitors, but it's still worth it if you want quality.
Being USB-chargeable, this gadget is even more useful if you bring a portable generator or power pack. With up to 500 lumens, this light delivers strong and soft white light plus a wide range of LED color combos. It's not fully waterproof, but the IPX4 rating means you don't have to worry about a few splashes. You'll also get 200 hours of charge in low-power mode, but turning it up to high drops it to five hours.
Crockpot Food Warmer
Along with your morning coffee, make sure you have plenty of food with you. While you can always cook once you're set up with a stove, for example, if you'd rather take pre-made meals to save time, keeping them warm in the fall can be a real challenge. One of the best ways around this, though, is the Crockpot. This won't be super useful if you go deep into the wilderness for more remote camping, but will prove a great buy if you have a power source like a generator nearby.
With a 20-ounce capacity, it offers decent space to warm up lunches in colder temperatures. The brand mentions leftovers like soups as great options to heat up in the pot, and soup is one of the best winter meals. At 1.7 pounds, it's another gadget that's easy to take with you. Priced at $47.99 as standard at places like Target, the Crockpot gets thousands of five-star ratings.
JBL Charge 6
A speaker is a staple camping gadget these days, especially if you want to watch or play something later. In the wireless speaker market, JBL has one of the most expansive lineups, and most are well worth the money. For camping, though, you want one that can handle tougher environments. This is where the JBL Charge 6 earns its $199.95 standard price tag. Right now, Amazon sells it for $149.95.
For sound quality, JBL packs plenty of its latest tech, including Pro Sound and AI Sound Boost, which constantly adapts to each sound to deliver the best playback possible. It also supports lossless audio. However, this speaker stands out for being engineered to handle dirt, sand, and water with ease, plus it's drop-proof. You'll also struggle to find an IP68 water-resistant rating on a speaker like this elsewhere. JBL says 10 minutes of USB charging gives you 150 minutes of use, and the built-in power bank can charge your phone if you have no other options.
Ryobi USB Lithium Clamp Fan
Back to Ryobi's plethora of cordless gadgets. This next product handles another aspect of fall weather you might encounter, depending on where you're camping. While fall is when the cold starts to set in, many areas can still be warm, whether from humidity or summer-like heat. If the forecast looks warmer than you expected, a portable fan can offer the same relief as a heated sleeping bag, just on the other end of the spectrum.
To keep costs down and increase portability, the Ryobi fan we've included here isn't part of the ONE+ ecosystem, though great options still exist if you already own a compatible tool. Instead, the $39.97 USB lithium clamp fan has over 1,800 five-star ratings and stands out for its battery life and coverage for its size. Delivering 135 CFM, Ryobi says it offers 7 hours of runtime, which should be plenty to keep your tent cool overnight.
Nitecore Waterproof Power Bank
If you don't want to bring a whole portable generator camping but still need an extra source to recharge your gadgets, albeit with lower capacity, a much smaller power bank is the best choice. Like most gadgets on this list, there are many versions to choose from, but when you focus on camping, a few brands stand out. One of these is Nitecore, whose new NB10000 Gen4 power bank combines rugged protection with ultra-practicality.
Nitecore designed this power bank to be as light as possible without sacrificing essential features, bringing the weight down to just 4.94 ounces. Another big benefit of the newer model is its IPX7 waterproof rating, which equips it to handle the rain you can expect during the fall season. Because it's still relatively new, user ratings aren't widely available, but early professional reviews from outlets such as Pack Hacker give it a high score of 8.4/10.
Methodology
To select the products on this list, we first ensured each received high scores and praise from owners, with dozens, if not hundreds, of four- and five-star ratings. We also considered professional reviews when applicable. We chose each gadget for its safety, comfort, and convenience in fall conditions.