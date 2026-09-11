11 Emergency Gadgets You Can Buy Online Before You Need Them

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While we'd like our plans and activities to go exactly as planned, being as prepared as possible for any eventuality is imperative to stay safe when those plans go wrong. Whether that's by having backup options to keep appliances running if power unexpectedly goes out, keeping tools on standby in the car, or having safety equipment to manage medical emergencies, staying ready means having a wide range of emergency gadgets at your beck and call.

For instance, as a car owner, there are few experiences more discomfiting than suddenly being stranded because of a malfunction. From flat tires to a dead battery, any number of things could go wrong in the car. At that moment, your ability to get to the nearest service station depends on the emergency tools you have in your trunk. If you're inadequately prepared, you'll be making the dreaded call to a towing company.

That's just one example of an emergency, though; Many things could be running smoothly before a sudden interruption throws you off balance. To reduce the risk of damage and injury during this precarious period, we've compiled a selection of 11 gadgets to keep around the house, the car, or in a bag when camping in the woods.