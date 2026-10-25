5 Hot Hatches Quicker Than The Honda Civic Type R

For many people, the Honda Civic is the definitive hatchback, and in some cases, the definitive car. It was first introduced in the U.S. way back in 1972. During its lifetime, it spawned eleven different generations worldwide. The Civic itself is one of the most successful cars to ever be sold in the U.S. – Honda reported recently they've sold more than 13 million units since 1973. That kind of staying power has made it a fixture in American driveways, whether it's a daily commuter or a first car.

At the top of that lineup sits the new 2027 Type R, the top-spec, performance-focused version that evolved from the EK9 to the FL5 generation. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and sends it to the front wheels through a six-speed manual, and the numbers back up the reputation. Zero to 60 mph takes less than five seconds, the quarter mile goes by in roughly 13.5 seconds, and Honda claims a top speed of 169 mph.

Those are serious figures for a front-wheel-drive hatchback. Still, being the definitive hot hatch doesn't mean being the quickest. The Type R's reputation rests as much on its sharp chassis, quick steering, and slick manual as it does on straight-line speed.

That distinction matters, because plenty of rivals are quicker when the light turns green. Some trade the Civic's front-wheel-drive layout for all-wheel drive to get off the line harder, while others simply use electrons instead of gasoline. Whatever the approach, the result is the same. If outright acceleration is your priority, there are better options out there, and they're all worth a look.