7 Common Issues With The Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla is a very hot hatchback with incredible performance stats. It combines a 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 300 horsepower with an all-wheel drive system that can put all of its prodigious power down on the tarmac. It is descended from and remains essentially a street legal rally car. Drivers have a choice of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Our review of the GR Corolla found that the turbo hatchback shines with a stick.

According to testing performed on the six-speed GR Corolla by Car and Driver, it did 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds and 0-100 mph in 10.7 seconds. The quarter-mile went by in 12.8 seconds at 108 mph, while roadholding on the skidpad was measured at an excellent 0.97g. In the braking test from 70 mph, the GR Corolla took 154 feet to stop.

But as amazing a vehicle that the Toyota GR Corolla is, it is not perfect by any means. Numerous sources have pointed out some common issues that you could experience if you are the owner of one of these amazing cars. While some of these problem areas are a result of driving the car hard either at the track or on the road, other difficulties have been noticed afflicting the infotainment and instrument displays, as well as concerns relating to ride comfort. Owners of these vehicles have discovered solutions to many of these things, also suggesting the observance of maintenance schedules to keep the GR Corolla running at its best.