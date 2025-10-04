Seven Years After Discontinuing The Focus, Ford Is Selling An Entire Fleet

The auto industry has changed a lot over the last five to ten years, to the point where it's a little baffling to realize that it's already been seven years since Ford stopped selling the Focus in the North American market. It may not feel like it was that long ago, but Ford discontinued the Focus in America all the way back in 2018, as part of the company's shift away from compact cars and sedans and toward more profitable SUVs and crossovers.

This was a big loss for enthusiasts, as the Focus was always a lot more than just another inexpensive compact car. In the 2010s, both the Focus ST and Focus RS represented Ford's commitment to the hot hatchback market, and their void is still felt by Ford fans today. However, as of September 2025, Ford has been offering fans the unique opportunity to buy a Ford Focus directly from its now-retired Ford Performance Racing School fleet. Is this a chance for a hot hatch bargain, or something you probably want to steer clear of, since these cars have seen a lot of track use? Let's take a look.