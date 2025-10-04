Seven Years After Discontinuing The Focus, Ford Is Selling An Entire Fleet
The auto industry has changed a lot over the last five to ten years, to the point where it's a little baffling to realize that it's already been seven years since Ford stopped selling the Focus in the North American market. It may not feel like it was that long ago, but Ford discontinued the Focus in America all the way back in 2018, as part of the company's shift away from compact cars and sedans and toward more profitable SUVs and crossovers.
This was a big loss for enthusiasts, as the Focus was always a lot more than just another inexpensive compact car. In the 2010s, both the Focus ST and Focus RS represented Ford's commitment to the hot hatchback market, and their void is still felt by Ford fans today. However, as of September 2025, Ford has been offering fans the unique opportunity to buy a Ford Focus directly from its now-retired Ford Performance Racing School fleet. Is this a chance for a hot hatch bargain, or something you probably want to steer clear of, since these cars have seen a lot of track use? Let's take a look.
Memories of the Adrenaline Academy
The Ford Performance Racing School has been around since 2006. During its nearly two decades of existence, it has allowed drivers of all experience levels the chance to improve their driving skills while experiencing Ford's latest high-performance vehicles first-hand. Over the years, the school has had programs featuring the Mustang, of course, and off-road experiences with the F-150 and Ranger Raptor.
During the late 2010s, Ford also offered the RS Adrenaline Academy, the source of this fleet of Focus RS hot hatchbacks that it's selling. The RS was the flagship of the Focus lineup, and with its 350-hp turbocharged engine and drift-ready AWD system, is considered one of the best hot hatchbacks that Ford ever built.
Ford is reportedly asking $20,000 for each Focus RS as it liquidates the fleet. On paper, that doesn't sound like a bad deal, considering most decent examples sell for around $30,000. However, some fans have concerns about the condition of these retired racing school cars, which were subject to some rather heavy abuse, often by inexperienced students, during their service. On Reddit, some even chimed in with their own experiences at the Adrenaline Academy, including tales of burnt clutches and money shifts.
Gone, but not forgotten
If — and that's a big if — the cars have been properly maintained and don't need any major work, this could be a good way to get into a Focus RS without breaking the bank. But beyond that, Ford selling off this retired Focus RS fleet reminds us of a time, not too long ago, when the company was all-in on fun, high-performance hatchbacks. It wasn't just the Focus RS either, and Ford had the long-gone Focus ST and Fiesta ST in its ranks as well.
After Ford stopped selling the third-generation Focus in America in 2018, a new fourth-generation car debuted for international markets, though not in RS form. But the Focus will be leaving the global market permanently soon enough, with production scheduled to end in the fall of 2025. This means that a future return of the Focus RS, or any other Focus for that matter, is unlikely. While that's unfortunate for fans of the Blue Oval's performance cars, Toyota will still be happy to sell you a brand-new, fun-loving GR Corolla, which, in many ways, has carried the Focus RS' hot hatch persona into the 2020s.