Why Did Ford Discontinue The Focus?

From the outset, the Ford Focus gained attention as more than basic transportation. In its debut year, Edmunds called the 2000 edition "one of the best small cars your money can buy." Thanks to European tuning and sharp handling, buyers got more than just econobox features, despite its wallet-friendly pricing. At the same time, Ford took a something-for-everyone approach, offering the Focus in sedan, wagon, and hatchback variants. The Ford Focus Electric arrived in 2012 and lasted throughout the third generation. However, its range never topped 115 miles, making this EV less compelling.

Enthusiasts could also get into the action with the launch of the performance-oriented 2013 Focus ST, which was equipped with a 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. Ford then dialed up the bonkers factor by bringing the RS edition to the U.S. for 2016. Its turbo 350-horsepower 2.3-liter engine and all-wheel drive could propel this pocket rocket from zero to 60 mph in a very rapid 4.6 seconds. In a review of the 2017 Ford Focus RS, SlashGear called this a "car that beckons you on to greater levels of (legal) hooliganism".

Between multiple variants and three generations (four generations overseas), Ford threw everything it had into making the Focus successful. While the model had annual six-figure results in the U.S., sales never surpassed the 2000 peak. In 2018, only 114,000 units left U.S. dealer showrooms, validating that the market was shifting to other body styles.