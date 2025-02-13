Is Ford Really Making A 2025 Focus RS?

The Ford Focus RS' blend of functionality and performance made it a hit back when SlashGear reviewed it in 2017. Unfortunately for its fans, it was discontinued after just two years in the United States, ending its run in 2018. The ordinary Ford Focus was planned for 2019 and there was speculation that the Focus RS would re-emerge with a next gen model. This hope was dashed when Ford released a statement in 2020 that the Focus RS was not going to happen after all due to the high development costs of adding an electric element and Europe's changed emission laws.

Now, years later, the Ford Focus RS is rumored to be returning once more. While car enthusiasts have been getting their hopes up, Ford has not officially announced any plans for the Focus RS and all images of futuristic Focus RS concepts are the work of AI. It can be tricky to tell which images of cars are real as AI programs continue to improve but there are some consistent clues to keep an eye out for to help spot fake images.