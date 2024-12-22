Is Ford Really Bringing Back The Thunderbird In 2025?

Ford has often been the subject of AI-generated car rumors, including the Mustang pickup, which is not real either. AI image tools are becoming more advanced, and it can be hard to tell which are legit in some instances, but there are a few tricks that can reveal if the image you're seeing of a Thunderbird is real or AI.

First, AI images are often overly shiny and lack attention to detail. You can see in the image above that the car is insanely glossy but lacking in a lot of little details — the background is especially bare and the taillights are strangely simplified with a car line incorrectly going through it vertically. A second giveaway is often the lettering. Check out the way Ford is spelled in the above image, with an extra D at the end. The word Thunderbird is also hard to decipher in the second half. The featured image has inconsistent spacing between letters, and the font style itself is also not any certain style used by Ford.

If you're still unsure if a YouTube video is sharing real prototypes or not, expand the details under the video. Most will say that the content was "altered" or "synthetic." The term "digitally generated" may also appear.

